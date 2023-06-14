Cosmo and Me Is an Autobiography by a Christian Minister in Search of Spirituality in a Changing America

Cosmo and Me: A Seeker's Journey from Religion to Spirituality

Retired Minister Jim Willis Parallels His Personal Growth beyond Religion with America's Evolving Spiritualism in This Thoughtful Autobiography

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no doubt that America has changed and evolved considerably since the 1950s. The post-war years when the middle class found a haven in the manicured lawns of suburban homes quickly gave way to social unrest in the 1960s and ‘70s.

This was followed by the “Decade of Greed” in the 1980s, disillusion at the turn of a century, and the sea change caused by the internet, social media, and threats (perceived or real) to the American way of life.

Christian minister, musician, teacher, and spiritual explorer Jim Willis takes readers on his personal path of growth and reflection that in many ways parallels the journey of America. Join Willis as he grows from a shy boy in the Detroit suburbs to professional trombonist to minister and preacher to explorer of Buddhism and shamanism. You’ll hunt game and fish with him in New York’s woods, try dowsing in South Carolina, and seek the truth about life as Willis comments on everything in our society from Muppets to the drugs culture to the state of religion in America. Willis questions and reevaluates America’s sense of values in this thought-provoking memoir by an adept and entertaining raconteur.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jim Willis Theologian, historian, and musician Jim Willis earned his bachelor’s degree from the Eastman School of Music and his master’s degree from Andover Newton Theological School. An ordained minister for over 40 years, he served as an adjunct college professor and guest lecturer in comparative religion, cross-cultural studies, and contemporary spirituality. His background led to his writing more than 20 books on religion, the apocalypse, spirituality, and arcane or buried cultures, specializing in research bridging lost civilizations, suppressed history, and the study of earth energy, dowsing, and out-of-body experiences.

