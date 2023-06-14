Peeeedro is thrilled to unveil his latest album, "Dog Days"

Peeeedro - "Dog Days" Album Cover

The album is scheduled to be released on the 26th of June 2023 and you can listen to the pre-release right now!

VISEU, PORTUGAL, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peeeedro, portuguese musician and producer, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest album, 'Dog Days'.

This highly-anticipated album features seven captivating tracks that showcase Peeeedro's exceptional talent and artistic vision. With its unique blend of genres and mesmerizing melodies, 'Dog Days' takes listeners on a captivating musical journey unlike any other in his previous catalogue - Peeeedro was heavily inspired by the 80s and many of the synth sounds from that period.

The album kicks off with the enchanting and hypnotic track 'Ignite///Fera', featuring the talented Gabriel Moreira.

From there, listeners are treated to a diverse range of musical experiences, including the soulful and mysterious 'Royal///Furtiva', the energetic and infectious 'Nail///Neon', the dreamy and nostalgic 'Ice Cream///Riviera', the electrifying and powerful 'Rampage///Furiosa', the whimsical and playful 'Candy///Casino', and the mesmerizing 'Loop///Alerta'.

'Nail///Neon' serves as the album's chosen single, showcasing Peeeedro's ability to create uplifting and memorable music. Its infectious beats and captivating melodies demonstrate his versatility as an artist.

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant and lush sounds of the 80s, Peeeedro's 'Dog Days' is a clear sign of his artistic growth and evolution. Each song on the album reflects his unique musical style, blending energetic beats with introspective melodies to create an immersive listening experience and take audiences on a nostalgic sonic journey.

In addition to his musical prowess, Peeeedro also showcases his visual artistry in the album's artwork. He has created stunning static and motion visuals for each song, featuring different dog characters that add an extra layer of depth to the album. These captivating visuals can be viewed on Behance, offering a visual representation of the album's sonic journey.

Peeeedro has already established himself as a highly creative and talented musician and producer with his previous releases, including 'Beehive', 'Clara', 'Fuga', and 'Anemoiii'. With 'Dog Days', he further solidifies his reputation, pushing boundaries and captivating audiences with his innovative sound. Only a few artists possess the ability to effortlessly bring together diverse elements and influences, and Peeeedro is certainly one of them.

Don't miss the highly-anticipated release of Peeeedro's album 'Dog Days' on the 26th of June. The album will be available on all major music platforms worldwide.

peeeedro - Nail///Neon