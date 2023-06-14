Smoke Detectors Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Smoke Detectors Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $2.03 billion in 2022 to $2.08 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 2%. Further, the market will reach $2.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 5%. Western Europe held the largest smoke detectors market share in 2022,



The increasing number of fire incidents in both commercial and residential settings is a key driver for the smoke detectors industry. The use of synthetic building materials and various types of plastics and textiles in furnishing buildings has heightened the vulnerability to fire accidents. Such incidents pose substantial risks to life and property.

Learn More In-Depth On The Smoke Detectors Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com / report/smoke-detectors-global-market-report

Major smoke detectors companies are Honeywell International Inc., TyCo, Siemens AG, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Secom PLC, Unisafe Fire Protection LLC, 3M, Nowatec AS, Johnson Control, Robert Bosch, NEC Corporation, Protec Fire Detection PLC, ABB Group, and Schneider Electric.

Key trend in the market is the utilization of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in smoke detectors. IoT-enabled smoke detectors offer continuous hazard alerts on mobile devices, even when users are away from their properties. These detectors can operate effectively in buildings with poor network coverage, such as basements or corners. Additionally, IoT smoke detectors provide real-time reporting during fire incidents.

For instance,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., introduced NB-IoT smoke detectors with high power efficiency that can run for three to five years on batteries with capacities below 3000 mAh.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Smoke Detectors Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.a s px?id=2778&type=smp

The global smoke detectors market is segmented as -

1) By Product: Photoelectric Smoke Detector, Ionization Smoke Detector, Dual Sensor Smoke Detector, Other Products

2) By Power Source: Battery Powered, Hardwired With Battery Backup, Hardwired Without Battery Backup

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Oil, Gas & Mining, Transportation & Logistics , Telecommunications Manufacturing, Other End-Users

The smoke detectors market report serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers seeking insights into the global market. It equips them with a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, growth opportunities, and potential risks. By analyzing key trends and market projections, this report empowers organizations to make informed strategic decisions, capitalize on emerging trends, and navigate the competitive landscape effectively in the coming years.

Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the smoke detectors market size, smoke detectors market segments, smoke detectors market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model