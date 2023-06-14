The Data Center UPS Market Size Is Expected To Reach $6.4 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Data Center UPS Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Data Center UPS Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $4.7 billion in 2022 to $5 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. Further, the market will reach $6.4 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6.%. North America was the largest region in the data center UPS market in 2022.



The growth of the data center UPS industry is expected to be propelled by the increasing adoption of digital transformation. Digital transformation involves shifting traditional processes to digital platforms or online environments that rely on uninterrupted power supply and data centers to handle large-scale data operations.

Major data center UPS companies are ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions, Belkin International Inc., Clary Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., and Langley Holdings Plc.

One key trend in the data center UPS market is the focus on product innovations, which aids in gaining popularity and maintaining market position. Leading companies in the market are investing in innovative products to cater to evolving customer demands.

For example, in November 2022, Huawei, a Chinese company operating in the data center UPS market, introduced two innovative solutions: FusionModule2000 6.0, a modular small/medium-sized data center solution, and UPS2000-H, a small-footprint power supply solution. These offerings are designed to enhance data efficiency at the edge, providing businesses with cost-effective and environmentally friendly data center solutions.

The global data center UPS market is segmented as -

1) By Type: Line interactive, Standby, Double conversion on line, Other Types

2) By Component: Solution, Services

3) By Capacity: 500kVA, 500kVA-1000kVA, More Than 1000kVA

4) By Size: Small, Medium, Large

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Information Technology, Energy, Healthcare, Government, Entertainment and Media, Other End-User Verticals

The data center UPS market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market, highlighting its projected growth, key trends, and major players. The market is expected to witness substantial expansion, driven by factors such as increasing digital transformation and the need for uninterrupted power supply in data-intensive operations. By providing a detailed assessment of market dynamics, key players, and regional insights, this report contributes to a deeper understanding of this crucial industry and its role in facilitating digital transformation and efficient power management for businesses worldwide.

