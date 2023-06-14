EU4Moldova: ramps for people with reduced mobility installed in town halls of seven villages in Cula district

The EU-funded programme ‘EU4Moldova – Key Regions’ has helped install ramps in the town halls of seven villages in Cula district, Ungheni region of Moldova.

In the villages of Sinești, Boghenii Noi, Cornova, Năpădeni, Măgurele, Condrătești, and Hîrcești commune, ramps have now been installed at the entrance to the local administration, allowing people with disabilities and parents with prams to enter the building. Ensuring equal and dignified access to public services for all people is a fundamental right.

The Cula district has a population of more than 8,000 people, of whom just over 400 are people with reduced mobility.

In addition to the installation of ramps, LED information screens were installed in all seven town halls, and an intercom system was installed in the General Directorate for Social Assistance and Family Protection in Ungheni district to facilitate communication between residents and local authorities.

The EU-funded ‘EU4Moldova – Key Regions’ Programme, implemented by UNDP and UNICEF, provided a grant of about €20,000 for the installation of ramps and information boards as well as the intercom system.

Find out more

Press release