Ukraine: EU helps to digitalise Zhytomyr Regional Museum of Local History

The European Union has provided financial support to the Zhytomyr Regional Museum of Local Lore, which has started digitising its collection amid fears of missile attacks from Russia.

According to a Facebook post by the EU Delegation to Ukraine, 30% of the museum’s more than 170,000 exhibits have now been digitised.

“If we lose the embroidery of Polissya or an Easter egg painted in the Zhytomyr region, we won’t find it somewhere in European museums,” museum director Roman Nasonov said. “But these are the things that identify us as Ukrainians.”

The Zhytomyr Museum of Local Lore originates from the museum at the Russian Public Library in Zhytomyr, founded in October 1865. Today, the Zhytomyr Regional Museum of Local Lore’s collection stores more than 160,000 artefacts providing information about the nature, history, and culture of the Zhytomyr region.

