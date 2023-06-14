Ukraine: EU provides water treatment stations and additional funding to support crisis response to Nova Kakhovka dam breach

The European Union announced today that it is mobilising its strategic reserves from the rescEU shelter capacities by deploying three mobile water treatment stations to help the authorities of the districts affected by the dam breach in Nova Kakhovka to produce potable water for the affected population.

Each water treatment station can produce 120,000 litres of clean water per day and is thus helping to solve one of the most urgent needs in the area – access to drinking water.

Sixteen European countries – Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden – have now offered assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, delivering water tankers, water pumps, boats, rescue equipment, generators, and other in-kind life-saving assistance to the affected areas.

To further support humanitarian operations on the ground, the EU has also mobilised an additional €500,000 to address the immediate needs resulting from the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. This comes on top of the €200 million in humanitarian aid already allocated in 2023 for Ukraine.

