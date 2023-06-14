Submit Release
Ukraine: EU Anti-corruption Initiative and Ministry for Restoration launch Integrity Support Group

The Anti-Corruption Initiative of the European Union (EUACI) and the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine (the Ministry for Restoration) last week launched an Integrity Support Group (ISG) to provide expert and advisory support in planning the recovery of Ukraine.

The Group will support the Ministry for Restoration in implementing best practices of accountability, transparency, integrity, and good governance in the process of recovery and reconstruction.

In May, even before the official launch, the Group’s experts had already delivered first results suggesting amendments to the eRecovery programme, a state compensation programme for housing damaged as a result of the Russian war against Ukraine. On 30 May, the Ukrainian government approved these amendments.

