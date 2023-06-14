Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,066 in the last 365 days.

EU launches Youth4Regions: aspiring journalists from Eastern Partnership invited to apply

The European Commission invites journalism students and young journalists to take part in Youth4Regions, the European programme helping to discover what the EU is doing in their region.

The programme offers trainings on journalism and EU regional policy, mentorship from established journalists, working side by side with renowned journalists during the EU Regions’ Week, visits of EU affairs media headquarters and EU institutions, and press trips organised by the European Commission to EU member states. 

Accommodation and all travel expenses are covered by the European Commission.

The applicants – aged from 18 to 30 – should have a background in journalism (studies or up to two years of experience), EU or neighbouring country citizenship, and be available from 7 – 13 October 2023.

The deadline for applications is 10 July.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU launches Youth4Regions: aspiring journalists from Eastern Partnership invited to apply

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more