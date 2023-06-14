EU launches Youth4Regions: aspiring journalists from Eastern Partnership invited to apply

The European Commission invites journalism students and young journalists to take part in Youth4Regions, the European programme helping to discover what the EU is doing in their region.

The programme offers trainings on journalism and EU regional policy, mentorship from established journalists, working side by side with renowned journalists during the EU Regions’ Week, visits of EU affairs media headquarters and EU institutions, and press trips organised by the European Commission to EU member states.

Accommodation and all travel expenses are covered by the European Commission.

The applicants – aged from 18 to 30 – should have a background in journalism (studies or up to two years of experience), EU or neighbouring country citizenship, and be available from 7 – 13 October 2023.

The deadline for applications is 10 July.

