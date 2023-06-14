Pulte Family Charitable Foundation Issues Statement Ensuring Its Voice Is Accurately Represented, Resolves Any Confusion
PFCF Clarifies Misunderstandings and Distinguishes Itself from Twitter Philanthropist and CEO of Pulte Capital PartnersBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pulte name represents a legacy in the U.S. homebuilding industry and in the global philanthropic community.
Over many decades, the generations of Pulte family members have grown to include the children, and more than three dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of William J. Pulte (1932-2018), the founder of Pulte Homes, PulteGroup and the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation (PFCF). With the expansion of our family and its various business and charitable endeavors, PFCF believes there may be some unfortunate misunderstandings around the companies, organizations, brands and personal initiatives that bear the Pulte name. With this statement, we wish to officially clarify any confusion, most specifically as it relates to the PFCF and any perceived association with Bill Pulte, Twitter Philanthropist and CEO of Pulte Capital Partners.
First and foremost, it is important to note that the PFCF bears no ill will towards Bill Pulte. We recognize and respect his place as one of William Pulte’s 25 grandchildren, and we acknowledge his right to use his own name in his own personal, business and philanthropic initiatives, including his multiple social media accounts, as long as such use does not cause confusion with PFCF.
However, the PFCF believes that some of Bill Pulte’s public communications may have created confusion between our organization and his endeavors. We want to be clear that Bill Pulte is not a representative of, nor has he ever served in any capacity for, the PFCF. Likewise, we are not affiliated with Bill Pulte's efforts through Twitter philanthropy, nor his other business or personal initiatives.
We additionally believe that some of Bill Pulte’s public communications through social media, public appearances, interviews, self-published articles and more may suggest that he speaks on behalf of the entire Pulte family. To the contrary, Bill Pulte does not represent, nor is he a spokesperson for, all members of the Pulte family, in any capacity.
Again, our intent with this statement is to clarify the important distinction between the PFCF and Bill Pulte's personal pursuits. We seek to ensure that the PFCF’s voice is accurately represented and to resolve any confusion around these matters.
Moving forward, the PFCF remains committed to upholding our founder's values of honor, integrity and charity. For more information about our efforts, we ask you to please visit www.pultefamilyfoundation.org.
