A ground-breaking platform is being released to address the logistical challenges facing the global recycling industry of moving waste commodities.

A perfect example of technology solving a fundamental, industry-wide issue” — George Kiernan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Breakthrough Against Plastic Pollution: WasteTrade Game-Changing Haulage Portal

WasteTrade, the online waste marketplace, has announced the official release of the new WasteTrade Haulage Portal. This ground-breaking platform is being released to address the logistical challenges facing the global recycling industry. WasteTrade claims their new haulage portal will expedite the process of moving waste commodities from producer to recycler by utilising cutting-edge technology to address inefficiencies.

Driving Innovation in Waste

WasteTrade's all-new Haulage Portal aims to revolutionise the waste industry by offering a centralised platform where verified hauliers are registered. In effectively eliminating the need for companies to scout for reliable transport, the user could see significant savings of both time and expenses. It's a dramatic shift from the fragmented and time-consuming practices that previously characterised the sector, offering a seamless, streamlined process.

Furthermore, WasteTrade shoulders the responsibility of due diligence, requiring hauliers to upload their waste carrier licences and other relevant compliance documents before gaining portal access. By ensuring only registered carriers operate within the platform, WasteTrade claims they are eliminating the risk of working with unreliable entities, thereby fostering trust and guaranteeing the safe transportation of waste products.

Modern Answers to Old Problems

The Portal also introduces an innovative solution to the sluggish task of price comparison. By displaying all haulage bids side-by-side within the platform, the exercise of seeking multiple haulage quotations becomes obsolete. This not only saves precious time for WasteTrade users but further reduces staff costs, promoting efficiency and productivity.

Notably, WasteTrade assumes the role of organising the entire haulage process, freeing users from having to coordinate it themselves. With the portal handling the logistics internally, the whole process is streamlined, which could see further time and cost savings for users.

The system's automation is another milestone, substantially reducing human error, especially on vital customs documentation. By automatically populating these documents, the platform prevents costly customs delays and demurrage fees.

Prioritising the Environment

In an age of climate crises, WasteTrade also prioritises the environment. The platform improves recycling efficiency, reducing waste sent to landfill and incineration. It also prevents empty trucks from making pointless journeys, curtailing fuel usage and carbon emissions. In partnership with ThinkCarbon, the platform uses AI algorithms to track the carbon footprint of waste and recycling industries — a first-of-its-kind initiative to make the industry more sustainable.

Lastly, by boosting the efficiency of the recycling industry, the WasteTrade Haulage Portal makes ethical recycling practices easier to access. Increased availability of profitable and ethical recycling options may reduce the occurrence of waste crimes, like illegal exporting, dumping, or burning of waste, as they are no longer more convenient than recycling with WasteTrade.

WasteTrade's trailblazing Haulage Portal stands as a game-changer in the global recycling industry. By addressing logistic inefficiencies, reducing costs, and promoting sustainability, the platform offers a comprehensive and user-friendly solution. Amidst the current climate emergency, such an innovative step could pave the way for more sustainable waste management solutions worldwide.

