LIMS Wizards announces the official release of SampleVision v3.1

LIMS Wizards is a global scientific software solutions provider.

Visit Booth 614 at DIA 2023 for Hands-on Demonstrations

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LIMS Wizards, LLC, a global scientific software solutions provider, announces that SampleVision v3.1 has been officially released for all clients and all verticals as of June 12, 2023.

Robert Jackson, Director, had this to say: “We are thrilled to announce that current and potential SampleVision clients across all the industry verticals that we support (Clinical, pre-Clinical, Life Sciences Quality/R&D, Food, Chemical, Petrochemical, and Environmental Testing) can now deploy v3.1 functionality to dramatically improve the user experience for sample/test order submitters and customers of the laboratories. We’ll be showcasing SampleVision specifically for pre-Clinical and Clinical customers at the DIA Global event.”

SampleVision v3.1 provides the ability to submit samples and tests from anywhere, on any device, and to receive push notifications and results on mobile devices for both Android and Apple users. SampleVision provides support for any commercial LIMS or LIS or for situations where no back-end system exists. SampleVision v3.1 is fully compliant with regulations for life sciences customers, via audit trail and electronic signatures, as well as offering cutting-edge features like geolocation services, dashboards, configurable reports, image capture, and barcoding.

If you are involved in pre-clinical or clinical laboratory work, please stop by booth 614 during exhibition hours on June 26 to 28 to see how SampleVision can help you. If you can’t be there, check out the SampleVision website for informative content include videos, webinars, and blogs.

About LIMS Wizards, LLC

LIMS Wizards, LLC, a global scientific software solutions provider, develops intuitive products that fulfill unmet needs at the interface of the lab and the rest of the organization. Our products encourage organizational digital transformation and improve scientific data integrity, visualization, and analytics. Our solutions are designed for simple implementation, so those who use scientific data can be guided to wise business decisions.