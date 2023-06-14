Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,070 in the last 365 days.

Chip sealing scheduled on WY135 southeast of Riverton

The final piece of a $3.41 million pavement rehabilitation project on WY135 is scheduled to begin Friday, June 16, southeast of Riverton 

The project begins at milepost 24.15 near the community of Sand Draw and extends south 10.44 miles to milepost 34.59 at Sweetwater Station Rest Area (WY135's junction with US287).

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.

"About three days of chip sealing is planned, and June 22-23, the contractor is scheduled to chip seal the Sweetwater Station Rest Area parking areas. The rest area will be closed June 22-23," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

"Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during chip sealing operations," Scheidemantel said.

This project represents the third of three sections of roadway improvements between Riverton and Sweetwater Station. The second project between Riverton and Sand Draw was completed in 2019.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Robert Scheidemantel, P.E., at (307) 856-1341, or by email.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

You just read:

Chip sealing scheduled on WY135 southeast of Riverton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more