Chip sealing scheduled on WY135 southeast of Riverton

The final piece of a $3.41 million pavement rehabilitation project on WY135 is scheduled to begin Friday, June 16, southeast of Riverton

The project begins at milepost 24.15 near the community of Sand Draw and extends south 10.44 miles to milepost 34.59 at Sweetwater Station Rest Area (WY135's junction with US287).

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.

"About three days of chip sealing is planned, and June 22-23, the contractor is scheduled to chip seal the Sweetwater Station Rest Area parking areas. The rest area will be closed June 22-23," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

"Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during chip sealing operations," Scheidemantel said.

This project represents the third of three sections of roadway improvements between Riverton and Sweetwater Station. The second project between Riverton and Sand Draw was completed in 2019.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Robert Scheidemantel, P.E., at (307) 856-1341, or by email.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.