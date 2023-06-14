Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Market Worth USD 89.6 Billion by 2030, a CAGR of 14.20% - Market Research Future (MRFR)

Direct Carrier Billing Market: Key Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Japan, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Market Information by Type, Application, End-user and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Market could thrive at a rate of 14.20% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 89.6 Billion by the end of the year 2030.



Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Market Synopsis:

The Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) market has emerged as a significant player in the mobile payment ecosystem, revolutionizing the way consumers make purchases and access digital content. DCB enables users to make payments for goods and services directly through their mobile phone bills, eliminating the need for traditional payment methods such as credit cards or bank transfers. One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the DCB market is the increasing adoption of smartphones and the growing popularity of mobile commerce. As consumers increasingly rely on their mobile devices for various transactions, DCB provides a convenient and seamless payment option, driving its widespread acceptance.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) industry include

AT&Ttxt

Nation Limited

Bango

Telenor

Boku Inc.

Swisscom

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

NTH AG

Infomedia

Digital Turbine, Inc.

Scope of the Report - Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Market:

Report Metrics Details Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Market Size by 2030 USD 89.6 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 14.20% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Technological advancement Key Market Dynamics Growing adoption of the audio and video streaming services

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

A driving factor contributing to the growth of the DCB market is the simplicity and accessibility it offers to users. With DCB, users can make payments with just a few taps on their mobile devices, eliminating the need to enter lengthy credit card details or navigate through multiple payment screens. This frictionless payment experience appeals to a wide range of users, including those who may not have access to traditional banking services or credit cards. By providing a user-friendly and inclusive payment option, DCB opens up new avenues for businesses to reach a larger customer base and drive revenue growth.

Market Restraints:

one of the restraining factors that deserve attention in the DCB marke t is the regulatory landscape and security concerns. As DCB involves mobile network operators facilitating payments, there are regulations and compliance requirements that vary across different regions. Adhering to these regulations can be complex and time-consuming for service providers, potentially hindering the widespread adoption of DCB. Additionally, security is a critical concern in mobile payments, and any vulnerabilities or breaches in the DCB ecosystem can erode consumer trust. Ensuring robust security measures and industry-wide standards is crucial to foster the growth of the DCB market.

COVID 19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the DCB market, with both challenges and opportunities arising. On one hand, the pandemic accelerated the shift towards digital payments as consumers increasingly turned to online platforms for their shopping needs. This surge in e-commerce activities created a fertile ground for the growth of DCB, as it offered a secure and convenient payment method for online purchases. On the other hand, the economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic led to reduced consumer spending in certain sectors, affecting the overall transaction volumes in the DCB market.

Looking at the post-COVID scenario, the DCB market is expected to rebound and experience continued growth. As economies recover and consumer confidence strengthens, the demand for mobile payments and digital content is likely to increase. Businesses are expected to leverage DCB to enhance customer experiences, boost conversion rates, and drive revenue growth. Furthermore, the focus on contactless transactions and digital wallets as a hygienic alternative to physical payments is expected to drive the adoption of DCB in the post-pandemic world.

Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Market Segmentation:

By Type - The Type in the market includes Limited DCB, Pure DCB, MSISDN Forwarding, Others), By Platform Type (Android, Windows, iOS

The Type in the market includes Limited DCB, Pure DCB, MSISDN Forwarding, Others), By Platform Type (Android, Windows, iOS By Application - By Application, the segment includes Web payments, App Stores, Digital Content, Others

By Application, the segment includes Web payments, App Stores, Digital Content, Others By End-User - By End-User, the segment includes Gaming Industry, Video Content, Movies, Music, Others

Regional Insights:

North America and Europe are among the leading regions in terms of DCB adoption, driven by advanced mobile infrastructure, high smartphone penetration, and a mature digital payment ecosystem. In Asia-Pacific, countries like China, India, and South Korea have witnessed rapid growth in DCB, propelled by the large population of smartphone users and a thriving mobile commerce landscape. Latin America and the Middle East are also emerging markets for DCB, with increasing smartphone adoption and a growing appetite for digital services. As the DCB market continues to expand, regional variations in consumer behavior, regulatory frameworks, and mobile network operator partnerships will shape its growth trajectory.

Latest Industry Updates:

February 2021 - Boku declared a partnership with Microsoft and launched Direct Carrier Billing in South Korea & Saudi Arabia.

