Bitmanu Review: Unleashing the Power of the World's Leading Cryptocurrency Miners

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitmanu is quickly emerging as a top contender to become the world's leading crypto miners. As per the findings of some distinguished Bitmanu review websites, these ASIC miners have been a game changer in the crypto mining space. Many impressed users recommend Bitmanu as the most profitable mining rigs ever built.



The most attractive feature of Bitmanu miners is their hash rate, which is significantly higher compared to any other product ever. This is the key to their superior processing capability and potential to earn mining rewards.

Unbeatable Hash Rates

BM1: Bitcoin 760 TH/s, Litecoin 80 GH/s, Dash 15 TH/s, Monero 6 MH/s

BM2: Bitcoin 1220 TH/s, Litecoin 128 GH/s, Dash 25 TH/s, Monero 10 MH/s

BM Pro: Bitcoin 3900 TH/s, Litecoin 400 GH/s, Dash 75 TH/s, Monero 32 MH/s





Bitmanu miners further accentuate mining profits by virtue of their moderate power consumptions of 50W, 850W, and 2200W respectively. These two factors work together towards generating unprecedented mining profits for Bitmanu users. Most of these users have earned 100% ROI in just around a month.

Lucrative Monthly Profits:

BM1: Bitcoin $1300, Litecoin $1800, Dash $4800, Monero $3600

BM2: Bitcoin $2100, Litecoin $2900, Dash $8500, Monero $6000

BM Pro: Bitcoin $6600, Litecoin $8900, Dash $25500, Monero $19000





Though Bitmanu users can mine one coin at a time, they have the option to shift to another coin to earn higher returns. Also, these mining rigs come pre-configured, and it is possible to start mining just by connecting them to an internet connection and power socket. Interestingly, Bitmanu miners can also be controlled remotely. The user-friendly nature of these mining rigs has created an opportunity for everyone to earn crypto mining profits, including those without any exposure to crypto.

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu stands as a prominent manufacturing company, driven by a team of investors and renowned experts in the cryptocurrency industry. The company's mission is to make the advantages of the latest technological innovations accessible to everyone. Bitmanu proudly presents an impressive lineup of cryptocurrency miners that deliver exceptional returns on investment with remarkable speed.

Alex Torum media@bitmanu.com +1 347 973 5948