MDC and Quail Forever putting on Quail Habitat Workshops in Franklin County June 23 for landowners

Body

GERALD, Mo.—Many landowners would love to see more bobwhite quail on their property. Whether to hear their melodic two-part whistle carrying through the fields, or to pursue them as quarry when autumn comes. Or just to know that the land they own is a thriving ecosystem that can support quail.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is joining Quail Forever to present a Quail Habitat Workshop Friday, June 23 on private property near Gerald in western Franklin County. There will be two identical sessions—8:30-11:30 a.m., and 1-4 p.m.—to offer more opportunity for the public to attend. The workshops are ideal for landowners who want to create good quail habitat on their property.

Both sessions will explore topics that will help encourage quail on private property, including the benefits of brood cover, shrubby cover, and bare ground. Participants will learn the important role of native warm-season grasses and forbs, prescribed burning, and controlling sericea lespedeza and other invasive species. The workshops will also cover plant identification, as well as funding and technical resources available for landowners.

As the workshops will involve being outdoors, attendees should dress for the weather, bring bug repellant, sunscreen, a hat, and good walking shoes.

The Quail Habitat Workshops are free, and light snacks and beverages will be provided. Advanced signup is required at the following link for the preferred times:

The exact location of the workshops will be emailed to participants after signing up.

The western third of Franklin County has been designated as the Boeuf-Bourbeuse Valley Quail Focus Area, with the goal of improving the area’s existing bobwhite quail habitat.

For more information on the workshops, contact MDC Private Land Conservationist, Lia Heppermann, at 636-649-3110 or Lia.Heppermann@mdc.mo.gov.