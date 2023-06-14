Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,116 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free virtual Missouri River alternative methods catfish clinic June 24-25

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Big Muddy Alternative Methods Catfish Clinic on Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25. This is a three-session clinic over two days. The virtual clinic will be offered in conjunction with an in-person clinic in the Kansas City area, concurrent with those sessions. Participants are not required to commit to all sessions for the virtual clinic.

The clinic will begin with classroom demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Instructors will teach how to build set lines, trot lines, and jug lines. Those methods can be used to catch blue, flathead, and channel catfish in rivers and lakes. After a lunch break, the session from 2:30 to 7 p.m. will cover setting lines in the Missouri River and baiting hooks.

The clinic resumes from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, with demonstrations of how to run lines, collecting fish, and cleaning catfish to prepare for cooking.

This virtual clinic is open to all ages. To register for the clinic, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Px. For more information, contact John Rittel, MDC community education assistant, at John.Rittel@mdc.mo.gov.

You just read:

MDC offers free virtual Missouri River alternative methods catfish clinic June 24-25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more