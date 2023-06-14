Submit Release
COVID-19 Daily Update 6-14-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 14, 2023, there have been five deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,149 deaths attributed to COVID-19. 

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Putnam County, a 79-year old female from Clay County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Fayette County, and a 60-year old male from Boone County.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) COVID-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron COVID-19 shot for updated protection. 

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. 

To learn more about COVID-19, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.

