Tonal Art Music Center Celebrates Grand Opening of New Location in Jersey City this Fall

New Location Alert: Tonal Art Music Center - State-of-the-art studios & diverse music programs for all ages. Pre-register now for exclusive discounts!

We are excited to unveil our new location in Jersey City with 6 acoustically treated teaching studios creating a perfect music education environment while maintaining affordability for our students” — Matt Panayides

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonal Art Music Center, a leading provider of music education, is proud to announce the highly anticipated grand opening of its new location at 316 17th Street in Jersey City this coming Fall with the new semester beginning Oct 1st. Situated at the iconic Cast Iron Lofts, right at the foot of the renowned David Bowie mural, the state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in the school's expansion and unwavering commitment to nurturing musical talent within the community. Pre-registration begins today until July 15!

Renowned for its rich heritage of fostering musicians of all ages and skill levels, Tonal Art Music Center has garnered a strong reputation for delivering exceptional music education programs. The new location features meticulously designed, acoustically treated teaching studios that provide an optimal learning environment for students. With a dedicated team of instructors, Tonal Art Music Center ensures every individual, whether a beginner or an advanced musician, receives the guidance needed to achieve their musical aspirations.

"We are truly delighted to unveil our new location in Jersey City. Over the past year, we have spared no effort in collaborating with a top-notch acoustical consultant team to create an unparalleled learning environment while maintaining affordability," expressed Matt Panayides, Founder and Director of Tonal Art Music Center. "This new space not only reflects our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional music education, but it also serves as a vibrant hub for creativity, collaboration, and artistic growth. We eagerly await the opportunity to welcome students of all ages to our new facility."

The new facility is thoughtfully designed with four private teaching studios and two ensemble rooms. Each studio is equipped with state-of-the-art acoustics, ensuring optimal sound quality for students during their lessons. .

In addition to private lessons, Tonal Art Music Center offers a diverse range of engaging programs tailored to different age groups. For students seeking a collaborative musical experience, the school offers the opportunity to join a band, where they can explore music with their peers under the guidance of experienced ensemble coaches. For adults the new location introduces "music gym" hours, allowing adult learners to practice their newfound skills developed in private lessons at full volume during designated late-night hours, fostering an atmosphere of freedom and creativity.

As part of its commitment to early childhood music education, Tonal Art Music Center offers toddler classes designed to introduce the youngest musicians to the wonders of music through interactive and engaging activities. These specialized classes provide a solid foundation for future musical exploration and create a positive and nurturing environment where young children can develop a lifelong love for music.

To celebrate the grand opening, Tonal Art Music Center is pleased to offer exclusive pre-registration discounts and special offers for early sign-ups. Pre-registering allows students and their families to secure the best prices for the entire semester, choose their preferred teacher, lock in their lesson time, and even waive both the registration fee and recital fee. Pre-registration will be available starting June 20th and continues until August 25th, with special discounts applicable until July 15th.

To learn more about Tonal Art Music Center and explore the outstanding programs offered at the new location, please visit our website at www.tonalartmusic.org. For inquiries or to pre-register, please contact Tonal Art Music Center at 973-665-2051 or tonalartmusic@gmail.com.

About Tonal Art Music Center: Founded in 2011 by Matt Panayides and Hyeseon Hong, Tonal Art Music Center has been dedicated to nurturing musical talent and fostering a love for music in students of all ages, becoming a fixture in the Chambord Place building in downtown Hoboken. Despite a devastating fire in December 2021, the school continued offering classes at Grace Van Vorst Church in downtown Jersey City, demonstrating resilience and commitment to its students. Now, with the grand opening of its new location, Tonal Art Music Center is poised to reopen in September, featuring brand-new, acoustically optimized teaching studios. Additionally, the school will be introducing practice rooms where students can come, plug in their instruments, and play virtually with a live band, offering an exciting new experience.

Stay tuned as Tonal Art Music Center continues to grow and inspire the musical community.

Tonal Art Music Center moves to Cast Iron Lofts!