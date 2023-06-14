MicroRNA Market Size to Hit Around USD 7,757.01 Million by 2032

The global microRNA market size is expected to hit around USD 7,757.01 million by 2032 and it is expanding at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, the global microRNA market size was estimated at USD 1,252.80 million in 2022. The main factors propelling the microRNA markets expansion over the forecasted time frame are the rising prevalence of rare disorders and chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, etc. The availability of sizable amounts of public and private funding is one of the crucial factors influencing market expansion. It is projected that more government investment and technological advancements will accelerate growth.



Report Highlights:

North America has captured revenue share of 47% in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to reach a CAGR of 21% between 2023 to 2032.

By Products, the consumables segment has accounted for a revenue share of 61% in 2022.

By Application, the cancer segment has generated revenue share of 35% in 2022.

By End Use, the academic and government research institutes segment has captured revenue share of 56% in 2022.





Market Overview

Small noncoding RNAs, known as microRNAs (miRNAs), play a role in the posttranscriptional regulation of gene expression. They are effective controllers of several biological processes, such as cell division, proliferation, and apoptosis. Numerous diseases have been related to them, and at the moment, miRNA-mediated clinical trials are yielding encouraging findings for the treatment of viral infections and cancer. This article offers an overview and the most recent information on miRNAs' biological roles, control of their expression, and role in epigenetics and cell-to-cell communication. The major factors in this sector are increasing efforts to develop cutting-edge microRNA therapies. Rising need for individualized treatments. The global increase in the number of cancer sufferers and the widespread use of new sequencing technology. Companies involved in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals are making more investments.

The microRNA market is expanding as a result of technological advancements made to increase the sensitivity and selectivity of miRNA detection. RCA-based methods, DSN-based methods, LAMP-based methods, and enzyme-free amplification are some of the more recent methods for miRNA identification. A program-based isothermal amplification technology was developed by researchers in January 2020 for precise and accurate digital miRNA quantification. The system's advantage is that it does not directly replicate the targeted sequence, as is the case with PCR-based techniques, but instead amplifies signals, which lowers contamination.

Regional Insight

The microRNA (miRNA) market was dominated by North America, which generated the highest share of revenue of 47% in 2022. The region's expansion can be attributed to several factors, including the presence of important players, extensive R&D efforts, and developed research infrastructure for oncology, proteomics, and genomics. The rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing need for next-generation and microRNA applications and services in the development of drugs, the adoption of innovative technologies, and established research facilities in oncology, proteomics, and genomics are the key drivers of the microRNA market's expansion in the North American continent. Additionally, the region's rising number of Food and Drug Administration drug and patent approvals is fueling the market's expansion. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration granted an Investigational New Drug license to InteRNA Technologies' Phase I clinical trial examining the primary miRNA candidate, INT-1B3, in patients with advanced solid tumors in December 2021. InteRNA will be able to expand the number of clinical locations and make it simpler to enroll patients for the dose-expansion phase of the clinical study in the United States with the aid of this license.

On the other hand, the microRNA market is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate, or 21%, in Asia Pacific between 2022 and 2032. The main factors driving the market expansion in this field are the quick development of genomic research and the adoption of new tools to support research projects. For instance, Chinese researchers identified blood microRNA (miRNA) as a potential biomarker for pyrrolizidine alkaloids-induced hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (HSOS) in February 2021 using microarray-based miRNA profiling. The study also employed several computational microRNA-target methods to ascertain the relationship between miRNA and their target mRNA.

Scope of this report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 5,386.81 Million CAGR 20% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share 47% in 2022 Europe Revenue Share 25% in 2022 Asia Pacific Revenue Share 23% in 2022 Key Players Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Synlogic, QIAGEN, Horizon Discovery Ltd., New England Biolabs, Quantabio, NanoString, GeneCopoeia, Inc, BioGenex, SeqMatic LLC, Miltenyi Biotec, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Promega Corporation, Abcam plc, KANEKA CORPORATION, and Others

Report Highlights

By Technology, when compared to alternative methods of detecting microRNA, real-time PCR is regarded as the gold standard and has dominated the relevant market segment based on technology. Due to its wide dynamic range, high specificity, and improved sensitivity, it is frequently employed as a reliable method to identify microRNA expression. A wide range of research applications, including validation, functional analysis, profiling, and quantification, are currently using it. Throughout the market analysis, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is anticipated to see a profitable market expansion. It is becoming more and better known as a potent technology that enables systemic gene investigations and offers research insights for a deeper comprehension of the illness. Additionally, NGS is integrated with a variety of informatics programs, which can speed up the analysis of complex microRNA sequence data. Deep microRNA sequencing, processing, variant identification, and alignment in the microRNA codons are all made possible by CAP-miRSeq in this line. Additionally, it enables quicker processing as well as simpler downstream analysis and quality evaluations.

By Application, the market sector for cancer had the greatest share in 2022. This high percentage is primarily brought on by an increase in cancer cases, their importance in disease pathology, and unsettling developments in the use of microRNAs for cancer diagnostics using genomic regions linked to the disease. Several tumor-suppressor microRNAs are typically repressed when oncogene-encoding microRNAs are translated, inhibiting the development of tumors and cancer. As a result, the therapeutic use of microRNA dysregulation in the treatment of different types of cancer is well known. Due to their exposed ends, which make them susceptible to being destroyed by ribonucleases, microRNAs can only express themselves in a period of time. Researchers have created effective microRNA delivery techniques to address these issues.

By End Use, the academic and research institute industry led the microRNA market and generated the largest revenue share. Most of the market's growth can be attributed to government initiatives that promote university and research organizations' genomics research. It is also projected that the market will expand due to the growing usage of microRNA by diagnostic labs, CROs, and hospitals for the diagnosis of several ailments, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and infectious diseases.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Real-time polymerase chain reactions are predicted to rule the market.

Real-time polymerase chain reactions have grown in popularity due to several factors, including the development of high-performance and superior quantitative PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) systems, as well as rising COVID-19 and cancer prevalence rates. According to the World Health Organization, as of April 29, 2022, there were 510 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and 6 million fatalities. The same source also claims that 212 million confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Europe, 57 million in South-East Asia, 53 million in the Western Pacific, 21 million in the Eastern Mediterranean, and 8 million in Africa. The development of real-time polymerase chain reaction kits and assays for the diagnosis of various infections, including coronavirus, is another focus area for businesses, and this is what is fueling the segment's growth over the forecast period.

Restraints

MicroRNA Safety and Toxicity Issues

Issues with miRNA safety and toxicity could limit the market's growth. The advantages of miRNA have been linked to numerous clinical uses. For example, it is utilized to treat chronic conditions including cancer, heart disease, kidney illness, etc. Their toxicity and safety, however, continue to be hotly debated topics. As a result, several companies have stopped conducting clinical studies for the creation of innovative miRNA-based therapies. For instance, the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company Mirna Therapeutics, Inc., stated in September 2016 that it would stop the current Phase 1 research of MRX 34, an investigational therapy for several tumors. Due to several immune-related serious adverse events (SAE) that were seen in patients who received MRX34 throughout the trial, the company voluntarily stopped patient recruitment and dosage in the clinical research.

Opportunities

Novel RNA-based Therapeutics Constant R&D to Drive Market Development

Businesses are attempting to make new RNA-based treatments safer and more effective. They are creating efficient methods for the secure administration of miRNA therapies to the patient's target tissue. Shortly, it is projected that ongoing improvements in disease models for efficient miRNA-mediated gene regulation would support market expansion. Translational research on microRNAs is expected to benefit from the rising demand for complex diagnostic markers and therapeutic targets for kidney and cancer disorders.

Recent Development

August 2022, a multi-cancer screening research initiative, two new laboratories, and an Industry 4.0 (i4.0) manufacturing facility were recently introduced by the Singapore-based biotechnology company MiRXES. The most recent advancements are consistent with MiRXES' objective to expand its research and manufacturing skills in order to provide miRNA-based disease detection assays.

September 2019, the establishment of Curamir treatments Inc., a leader in microRNA-based cancer treatments, was announced by Delos Capital. It intends to solve the unmet needs in oncology therapy and medication resistance.

Market Segmentation

By Products

Instruments

Consumables

By Services

Service Type Isolation & Purification miRNA cDNA Synthesis Profiling, Localization, & Quantification Functional Analysis Real Time PCR Microarray NGS Others

Specimen Whole Blood Serum Plasma FFPE Fresh Frozen Tissue Others



By Application

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Disorder

Cardiovascular Disease

Neurological Disease

Others

By End Use

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Other end-users





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





