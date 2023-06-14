Hydrocyclones Market Share is Predicted to Rise at a CAGR of 6.7% to Top US$ 1.27 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR Analysis

North America leads the global hydrocyclones market accounting for US$ 174 million in 2022. Solid-liquid hydrocyclones accounted for 46% share of the global market.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hydrocyclones market is estimated at US$ 664 million in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2032.



Hydrocyclones are used for the efficient separation of slurry particles on the basis of their weight. These are basically separators that have the ability to apply a modest amount of centrifugal force. They are prominently used in the mining industry to separate fine particles and coarse in slurry based on their density and size.

This separation device works as a bottleneck in the crushing, grinding, and mining sectors. It is a simple device that does not have any moving parts. Due to its simple and compact nature, it can be installed anywhere with less space and at a lower cost. It can be used for various applications such as the recovery of solids, clarification, open-circuit classification, closed-circuit grinding, and others.

As hydrocyclones are a vital equipment for liquid-solid separation processes, they are widely utilized in several industries such as oil & gas, energy, construction, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global hydrocyclones market is projected to grow 1.9X and reach US$ 1.27 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 2.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under separator type, pressure type hydrocyclones dominate the market with a US$ 443.5 million valuation.

North America led the global market with 26.5% market share in 2021.

Together, East Asia and Europe are likely to represent 29.9% market share in 2022.

Sales of hydrocyclones are expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.9% and 5.9%, respectively, in MEA and Europe.

“Highly efficient and cost-effective nature of separation device-hydrocyclones expected to boost sales over the assessment period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

A trend has been observed that manufacturers are paying keen attention to the production of hydrocyclones that have high working efficiency. Key market players are channelizing their resources with the R&D development sector to develop hydrocyclones with more efficiency and unique designs. This will pave the way to increase the sales of hydrocyclones across end-use industries in the future.

In 2020, Salter Cyclones launched new hydrocyclone product designs that can accommodate a large range of flowrates and improve operational efficiency.

In the late 2020s, Weir Group PLC introduced a new hydrocyclone range - the Cavex® 2. As it uses the new technology of LIG+™, its delivery performance and capacity have increased by 30%.

Key Companies Profiled

McLanahan

KSB Inc.

Exterran

DEL Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Air and Liquid Systems, Inc.

Weihai Haiwang

Multotec Pty Ltd.

FLSmidth & Co.A/S

TechnipFMC

Metso Corporation

The Weir Group Ltd

GFSA Limited

Sulzer Ltd

Alderley plc

CECO Enviromental

Market Development

Prominent market players are now emphasizing improving the design and efficiency of the product through various technological advancements. Connected hydrocyclones are an emerging technology that is used for solid-liquid separation. It is a versatile device that can be utilized in various working conditions and provide optimal operational efficiency.

Additional features such as the use of sensors to improve the efficiency of these devices should be introduced by manufacturers with the assistance of the R&D sector. Market players should try creating direct contacts with end users for developing a streamlined supply chain, such as oil & gas, construction, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mining, and other industries, which will lead to long-term growth.

Segmentation of Hydrocyclones Industry Research

By Type: Solid-Liquid Liquid-Liquid Dense Media

By Max. Capacity: Below 100 m3/hr 100-250 m3/hr 250-500 m3/hr Above 500 m3/hr

By Inner Diameter: Below 5 inches 5-8 inches 8-12 inches Above 12 inches

By Overflow Diameter: Below 6 Inches 6 -10 Inches 10-15 Inches Above 15 Inches

By Separator Type: Pressure Type Gravity Type

By Material: Steel Ceramic Polyurethane Polypropylene Others

By Application: Desliming Degritting Concentration Recovery of Solids Clarification Open-circuit Classification Closed-circuit grinding Others

By End Use: Construction Oil & Gas Energy Mining Agriculture Pharmaceuticals Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia &Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hydrocyclones market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (solid-liquid hydrocyclones, liquid-liquid hydrocyclones, dense media hydrocyclones), max. capacity (below 100 m3/hr, 100-250 m3/hr, 250-500 m3/hr, above 500 m3/hr), inner diameter (below 5 inches, 5-8 inches, 8-12 inches, above 12 inches), overflow diameter (below 6 inches, 6-10 inches, 10-15 inches, above 15 inches), separator type (pressure type, gravity type), material (steel, ceramic, polyurethane, polypropylene, others), application (desliming, degritting, concentration, recovery of solids, clarification, open-circuit classification, closed-circuit grinding, others), and end use (construction, oil & gas, energy, mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Hydrocyclones Market Report

• What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

• At what rate will the global Hydrocyclones sales grow until 2032?

• Which are the factors hampering the Hydrocyclones demand?

• Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2032?

• Which are the factors driving sales in the Hydrocyclones Market during the forecast period?

