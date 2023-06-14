Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,947 in the last 365 days.

Implant of new ICM with Artificial Intelligence at Mount Sinai Medical Center

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Sinai Medical Center (MSMC) is pleased to announce the first implant in the southeast United States of a new implantable cardiac monitor (ICM) powered with artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms.

The device, BIOMONITOR IV, is the latest generation of BIOTRONIK’s ICM family. The procedure was performed by Dr. Raul Weiss, MD, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology on June, 13.

BIOMONITOR IV incorporates SmartECG, the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology from BIOTRONIK, which decreases atrial fibrillation (AF) false positive alerts and increases the accuracy of arrhythmia detection. Coupled with advanced diagnostic capabilities and on demand patient transmission, BIOMONITOR IV empowers clinicians to make more informed decisions and provide better care in a more efficient manner.

"With new diagnostics to differentiate between premature atrial contractions (PACs) and premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) and on-demand transmission of symptomatic events, the BIOMONITOR IV will help us with quick and efficient patient diagnosis.” said Dr. Weiss.

The successful implantation of the BIOMONITOR IV is a testament to Mount Sinai’s commitment to innovation and improving patient care. This is another exciting advancement in the field of remote cardiac monitoring.

###

About Mount Sinai Medical Center
Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai’s mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai’s Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers nine convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and two specialty care offices and a primary care office in Monroe County. For more information on Mount Sinai Medical Center, visit msmc.com or call 305.674.CARE (2273).

About BIOTRONIK
At BIOTRONIK, patient well-being is our top priority and has been for 60 years. BIOTRONIK is a leading global medical technology company with products and services that save and improve the lives of millions suffering from heart and blood vessel diseases as well as chronic pain. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, we are dedicated innovators who develop trusted cardiovascular, endovascular and neuromodulation solutions. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and is represented in over 100 countries.

Erica Corsano
Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida
email us here

You just read:

Implant of new ICM with Artificial Intelligence at Mount Sinai Medical Center

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more