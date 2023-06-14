Implant of new ICM with Artificial Intelligence at Mount Sinai Medical Center
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Sinai Medical Center (MSMC) is pleased to announce the first implant in the southeast United States of a new implantable cardiac monitor (ICM) powered with artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms.
The device, BIOMONITOR IV, is the latest generation of BIOTRONIK’s ICM family. The procedure was performed by Dr. Raul Weiss, MD, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology on June, 13.
BIOMONITOR IV incorporates SmartECG, the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology from BIOTRONIK, which decreases atrial fibrillation (AF) false positive alerts and increases the accuracy of arrhythmia detection. Coupled with advanced diagnostic capabilities and on demand patient transmission, BIOMONITOR IV empowers clinicians to make more informed decisions and provide better care in a more efficient manner.
"With new diagnostics to differentiate between premature atrial contractions (PACs) and premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) and on-demand transmission of symptomatic events, the BIOMONITOR IV will help us with quick and efficient patient diagnosis.” said Dr. Weiss.
The successful implantation of the BIOMONITOR IV is a testament to Mount Sinai’s commitment to innovation and improving patient care. This is another exciting advancement in the field of remote cardiac monitoring.
###
About Mount Sinai Medical Center
Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai’s mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai’s Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers nine convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and two specialty care offices and a primary care office in Monroe County. For more information on Mount Sinai Medical Center, visit msmc.com or call 305.674.CARE (2273).
About BIOTRONIK
At BIOTRONIK, patient well-being is our top priority and has been for 60 years. BIOTRONIK is a leading global medical technology company with products and services that save and improve the lives of millions suffering from heart and blood vessel diseases as well as chronic pain. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, we are dedicated innovators who develop trusted cardiovascular, endovascular and neuromodulation solutions. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and is represented in over 100 countries.
Erica Corsano
The device, BIOMONITOR IV, is the latest generation of BIOTRONIK’s ICM family. The procedure was performed by Dr. Raul Weiss, MD, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology on June, 13.
BIOMONITOR IV incorporates SmartECG, the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology from BIOTRONIK, which decreases atrial fibrillation (AF) false positive alerts and increases the accuracy of arrhythmia detection. Coupled with advanced diagnostic capabilities and on demand patient transmission, BIOMONITOR IV empowers clinicians to make more informed decisions and provide better care in a more efficient manner.
"With new diagnostics to differentiate between premature atrial contractions (PACs) and premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) and on-demand transmission of symptomatic events, the BIOMONITOR IV will help us with quick and efficient patient diagnosis.” said Dr. Weiss.
The successful implantation of the BIOMONITOR IV is a testament to Mount Sinai’s commitment to innovation and improving patient care. This is another exciting advancement in the field of remote cardiac monitoring.
###
About Mount Sinai Medical Center
Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai’s mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai’s Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers nine convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and two specialty care offices and a primary care office in Monroe County. For more information on Mount Sinai Medical Center, visit msmc.com or call 305.674.CARE (2273).
About BIOTRONIK
At BIOTRONIK, patient well-being is our top priority and has been for 60 years. BIOTRONIK is a leading global medical technology company with products and services that save and improve the lives of millions suffering from heart and blood vessel diseases as well as chronic pain. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, we are dedicated innovators who develop trusted cardiovascular, endovascular and neuromodulation solutions. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and is represented in over 100 countries.
Erica Corsano
Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida
email us here