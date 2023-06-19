Town of Blackstone, Massachusetts, Makes Collaboration with Nearby Town Easier with OpenGov Online Permitting Software
The Towns of Blackstone and Douglas, MA, wanted to share a building official. See why OpenGov online permitting software made for a seamless relationship.MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to share a building official with a nearby OpenGov customer, leaders from the Town of Blackstone, MA, also partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on online permitting software.
Blackstone, located just north of the Rhode Island border, wanted to share resources—specifically a building official—with its neighbor to the northwest, the City of Amesbury. Since Amesbury uses OpenGov Permitting & Licensing successfully, Blackstone leaders wanted to make the experience seamless for both towns. Plus, Blackstone’s manual process was error-prone. The decision to invest in OpenGov Permitting & Licensing was made even easier when the Town Manager successfully secured funding through the State of Massachusetts’ Community IT Compact Grant.
With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, staff will enjoy user-friendly workflows for all permitting, licensing, and code inspection processes. By doing away with manual, error-prone tasks, staff will be significantly more efficient and able to focus on higher-priority initiatives. The Town’s workflow can be mirrored within OpenGov’s platform, and a visual progress meter will track all activity, from customer application submissions completed in a self-service portal through department reviews. By working within an OpenGov platform—no matter which Town needs services—the building official will have greater peace of mind and be more productive.
The Town of Blackstone joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
