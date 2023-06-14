Aircraft Filters Market Trends, Segmentation, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by 2030 | Safran, Honeywell International

Emergen Research Logo

Short replacement cycle of aircraft filters is a significant factor driving global aircraft filters market revenue growth

Aircraft Filters Market Size – USD 824.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.0%, Market Trends – Rising demand for military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft filters market size is expected to reach USD 1182.8 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.0% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for military UAVs can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of aircraft filters. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are planes without a human pilot or other passengers. UAVs, often known as drones, can be totally or partially autonomous, but they are typically flown by a human pilot from a distance. The public debate on the use of drones in warfare and surveillance has benefited from RAND research. In the past ten years, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have emerged as the most promising area in the global military/aerospace industry. This has created enormous opportunities for the development of new pilotless aircraft models as well as a wide range of novel, highly advanced electronics.

Aircraft filters play a vital role in maintaining the performance, safety, and longevity of aircraft systems. These filters are designed to remove contaminants from various fluids and air that circulate within the aircraft. They are strategically placed in critical areas such as fuel lines, hydraulic systems, and air intakes to ensure clean and uninterrupted operation. Fuel filters prevent debris and particles from entering the engines, safeguarding their efficiency and reliability. Hydraulic filters remove impurities from hydraulic fluids, preserving the integrity of crucial components and preventing damage. Air filters trap dirt, dust, and other contaminants, ensuring clean airflow into the cabin and engines, which contributes to optimal performance and protects against engine wear. Aircraft filters are meticulously designed and regularly maintained to uphold the highest standards of safety and efficiency in aviation operations.

The research has been based mainly on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from specialist sources about the Aircraft Filters market from 2022 to 2030. The report’s section on the competition landscape offers a detailed analysis of the market shares of the top Aircraft Filters industry players.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Safran, Honeywell International, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Porvair PLC, Filteration Group, Camfil, Pall Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corp, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Swift Filters, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 22 October 2021, in China's Shunde (Foshan City), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (FFT) announced the opening of a new manufacturing site. The brand-new international center for research, development, and production will make filters for air purifiers among other things. Greater health consciousness and a rise in the demand for air and water purifiers are the driving forces behind the investment. For Freudenberg, China is a strategic market. Since so many of their clients are headquartered there, they must have a local presence as well.

The cabin air filtration system segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The use of a cabin air filtering system has several advantages. To pressurize the cabin and meet the regulatory requirement of 0.25 kg/min (0.55lb/min) per person, about 50% of the cabin's air is recirculated and mixed with new air from the engines (bleed air). The air delivered into the cabin in a typical commercial cabin air recirculation system is roughly split into 50% filtered, recirculated air and 50% outside air from either the engine's compressor stage (also known as ‘bleed air’) or the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU). High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters were introduced on board to maintain the required level of cabin air quality and to provide superior standards of protection against dust, fibers, allergies, and germs (which include viruses and bacteria).

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft filters market on the basis of application, type, platform, sales channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Engine

Cabin Air Filtration System

Avionics Cooling System

Hydraulic System

Pneumatic System

Fuel System

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Air Filters

Liquid Filters

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

OEM

Aftermarket

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Aircraft Filters market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

