Bovio Rubino Service Sponsors Al Fresco Affair Food Truck Festival

Comfort Specialist Joe Votta staffing the Bovio Rubino Service table at the Al Fresco Affair Food Truck Festival in Cherry Hill. The Backyard Boys Performed at the Al Fresco Affair Food Truck Festival

Cherry Hill Event Brings Families Together

VOORHEES, NJ, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On a beautiful summer evening just before the Memorial Day holiday, families in Cherry Hill enjoyed the first of three Al Fresco Affair Food Truck Festivals with live music. Bovio Rubino Service of Voorhees is a 2023 summer season sponsor.

“As a Voorhees-headquartered company with a growing customer base in Cherry Hill, we are looking for grassroots opportunities to connect with the community,” said Angela Rubino Hines, Bovio Rubino Service Co-Principal. “The Al Fresco Food Truck Festival is a very nice, very well-attended local event for us to support and who doesn’t love food trucks?”

An information table is included in the sponsorship. Bovio Rubino Service Comfort Specialist Joe Votta and Sales Director Michael Rubino staffed the table and enjoyed meeting residents and talking about summer HVAC and plumbing issues in the home.

About Bovio Rubino Service

Bovio Rubino Service has been family-owned and professionally operated since 1974, providing heating, cooling, and other HVAC products and services to the South Jersey area—including installation, maintenance, and repair. Bovio Rubino Service has a promise to treat its customers with honesty and integrity while providing high-quality home comfort services and products. Bovio Rubino Service satisfies the needs of its customers through highly-skilled technicians, always striving to do what is right with unequaled passion. For additional information, contact Lisa Simon of SPRYTE Communications, lsimon@sprytecom.com, 856.857.6555 x22