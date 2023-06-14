Voxtur Unveils New Apex Sketch Portal Feature for Enhanced Mobility

AvX function expands access to the Apex property sketching platform to elevate productivity

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is excited to announce the release of the Apex Sketch Portal featuring Apex AvX (“AvX”), which is the multi-platform solution that expands the capabilities of the industry-leading property sketching provider Apex Software (“Apex”).



The combination of AvX and the Apex Sketch Portal allows users to enjoy all the traditional functionality and ease-of-use of the traditional Apex sketching products on any device, including mobile tablets and phones, while also empowering them with the ability to access all of their property sketches remotely and seamlessly transition between desktop and mobile workflow via the platform.

The Apex Sketch Portal revolutionizes the way professionals in the real estate industry create and manage their property sketches. This cutting-edge software platform combines the reliability and robust features for which all versions of Apex Sketch are known, with the flexibility and convenience of unrivaled access to property sketch data and professional sketching software on mobile devices. By extending Apex's capabilities to tablets and phones, it empowers users to take their sketching experience on the go, improving productivity and turnaround time.

Key Features of AvX:

Mobile Functionality : With AvX, users can harness the power of property sketching on any device. Whether in the field, at a client meeting, at their home office or on the move, professionals can easily access and create sketches with the same level of functionality and ease-of-use as any prior version of Apex.

: With AvX, users can harness the power of property sketching on any device. Whether in the field, at a client meeting, at their home office or on the move, professionals can easily access and create sketches with the same level of functionality and ease-of-use as any prior version of Apex. Seamless Integration : AvX and the Apex Sketch Portal offer effortless migration from the desktop version to the mobile application. Users can seamlessly transition their workflow between devices, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted sketching experience.

: AvX and the Apex Sketch Portal offer effortless migration from the desktop version to the mobile application. Users can seamlessly transition their workflow between devices, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted sketching experience. Remote Access : The Apex Sketch Portal enables clients to remotely access all their sketches at any time, eliminating the need to manually shuffle physical files and ensuring data availability wherever they are. This feature enhances collaboration, allowing multiple stakeholders to view and review sketches in real-time.

: The Apex Sketch Portal enables clients to remotely access all their sketches at any time, eliminating the need to manually shuffle physical files and ensuring data availability wherever they are. This feature enhances collaboration, allowing multiple stakeholders to view and review sketches in real-time. Bulk Uploads: AvX simplifies the process of transferring legacy files to the mobile platform. Apex can conveniently upload and import all their existing sketches in bulk, saving time and effort in the migration process.

"We are thrilled to introduce AvX and the Apex Sketch Portal as the next evolution of our property sketching software," said Gary Yeoman, CEO of Voxtur. "This innovative release reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that empower professionals in the real estate industry. With this new platform, our clients can now access all the features and benefits of Apex directly on their mobile devices, enabling them to work more efficiently and effectively from anywhere."

The Apex Sketch Portal is available for use on Windows, iOS, and Android devices. For more information about Apex Software and Voxtur's suite of real estate technology solutions, please visit www.apexwin.com/voxtur/.

Voxtur is a leading provider of advanced real estate technology solutions. With a mission to streamline and enhance the real estate industry, Voxtur leverages cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies to provide innovative software applications and data-driven solutions. Voxtur’s comprehensive suite of products includes mortgage asset trading, property valuation solutions, title and settlement services, and property tax solutions, catering to the diverse needs of lenders and professionals in the real estate ecosystem.

