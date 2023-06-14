Global Welding Guns Market to Garner $327.2 Million by 2031 at 5.6% CAGR | Research Dive

The global welding guns market is expected to grow tremendously by 2031, primarily due to the rising demand for welding equipment across numerous industries. Based on end-use industry, the heavy equipment sub-segment is predicted to be highly lucrative over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the 2022-2031 timeframe.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Research Dive’s newly published report, the global welding guns market is predicted to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 5.6%, thereby garnering a revenue of $327.2 million in the 2022-2031 timeframe. This holistic report provides an overarching overview of the nature of the welding guns market including its main characteristics like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances in the 2022-2031 timeframe. The report also contains all the necessary and essential market figures to help new entrants gain an insight into the nature and working of the market.



Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Growing demand for welding equipment across various industries including manufacturing, automotive, and construction industries is expected to be the primary growth driver of the welding guns market in the forecast period. Additionally, increasing development of advanced welding technologies like robotic welding is expected to help the market grow in the forecast period.

Opportunities: Rising use of advanced and innovative welding techniques like friction welding and laser welding is anticipated to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, increasing awareness about the safety of workers is estimated to augment the growth rate of the market in the forecast period.

Restraints: High initial cost of welding guns, however, might restrict the growth of the welding guns market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The welding guns market, too, faced a negative impact of the pandemic. The disruptions in global supply chains led to a slowdown in manufacturing and construction industries. This reduced the demand for welding guns massively which affected the growth rate of the market during the pandemic.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into certain segments based on type, end-use industry, and region.

Type: Manual Welding Sub-Segment to be the Most Dominant

The manual welding sub-segment is expected to be the most dominant by 2031. The increasing preference for manual welding guns over automatic welding guns in applications where the welds are complex or require a higher level of customization is anticipated to help the market register growth during the forecast period.

End-Use Industry: Heavy Equipment Sub-segment to Have the Maximum Share

The heavy equipment sub-segment of the welding guns market is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast timeframe. The rising demand for heavy equipment welding guns due to technological advancements such as new welding techniques and equipment is predicted to augment the growth rate of this sub-segment.

Region: Asia-Pacific Market to be the Most Lucrative

The welding guns market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the most lucrative in the analysis timeframe. The rapidly increasing expanse of automotive manufacturing and construction sectors in the countries of this region is expected to be the main factor behind the growth of the market in this region.

Prominent Market Players

Some prominent market players of the welding guns market are

Arm Welders

ABICOR BINZEL

ESAB

Düring Schweißtechnik GmbH

NIMAK GmbH

Milco Manufacturing

The Lincoln Electric Company

Stellantis N.V.

OBARA CORP.

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

These players are formulating numerous business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to get a commanding position in the market.

For instance, in December 2022, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., a leading manufacturer of arc welding products, announced the acquisition of Fori Automation, LLC, an automation company. This acquisition is predicted to boost the market share of Lincoln Electric in the next few years.

Finally, this report published by Research Dive also offers many vital facets of the welding guns market including the latest strategic developments, SWOT analysis, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

