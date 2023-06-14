Covers Pulled Off Le Mans Ultimate Game at Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans

/EIN News/ --

LE MANS, France, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Mans Ultimate – the official game of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and FIA World Endurance Championship – was announced ahead of the eagerly-anticipated Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans (June 10/11), with a first look available for fans to play during the build-up to the ultimate endurance race.



An early version of the game developed by Studio 397 and Motorsport Games Inc. (the “Company” or “Motorsport Games”) was available in the Family Fan Village for race goers of all ages to try an early build preview presented by Thrustmaster. The free to play activation allowed over 3,200 fans to get behind the wheel of either the Porsche 963 Hypercar or Ferrari 488 GTE on full rig set-ups. The session around a virtual Circuit de la Sarthe gave drivers a chance to echo the real-life action taking place race around the legendary venue, using with the latest products from Thrustmaster, including the entry-level T248 wheel or bespoke sim racing Direct Drive T818.

Among those sampling an early version of the PC-based game was factory Porsche Penske Motorsport driver Matt Campbell and Porsche Coanda Esports Racing Team star Joshua Rogers who put the Porsche 963 Hypercar through its paces. Ferrari was also represented, as Scuderia Ferrari Esports drivers Timotej Andonovski and Alex Siebel were on hand to give feedback on the Ferrari 488 GTE machine.

Further to the presence in the fan zone, the traditional pre-event press conference organised by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) saw the premiere of the first teaser video for the game [LINK], alongside the news of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship calendar and Hydrogen prototype plans from Toyota, the first manufacturer to announce plans for the new-for-2026 category.

In conjunction with the week-long activation, the Le Mans Ultimate Steam store went live. This will enable PC gamers to add the title to their Wishlist, so they can be kept up to date with the latest developments ahead of the expected release in December 2023 – bit.ly/LeMansUltimateOnSteam



Stephen Hood, CEO Motorsport Games commented, “After months of planning, it was fantastic to see the reaction for Le Mans Ultimate, from not only the gaming, but the motorsport community – a welcome surprise for many during the build-up to the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We were able to show the public an early version of the game as well as listening to their stories of the iconic event, and gather feedback for the game; its vitally important we do that as often as we can in the run up to release. We want to make this experience as realistic and enjoyable as possible and we will be taking feedback onboard from the public as well as working closely with the manufacturers, FIA WEC and the ACO to bring the ultimate experience to the game.”

More information, news and updates on Le Mans Ultimate can be found on the website, lemansultimate.com or @LeMansUltimate on social media channels.

About Motorsport Games :

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, is a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make the joy of racing accessible to everyone. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), as well as the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulations. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure and every story inspires.

