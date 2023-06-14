A. Duie Pyle Named to 2023 Top Supply Chain Project List by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Leading Northeast transportation provider receives recognition for its transformative project with world-class shipping company

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based transportation and supply chain solutions, announced today that it was named one of the 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects of the Year by Supply and Demand Chain Executive (SDCE). This is the second year in a row that Pyle has been named to the list.

Every year, SDCE spotlights successful and innovative projects that add value across various supply chain functions. Pyle was recognized for helping a world-class maritime shipping line eliminate the need to utilize over-the-road (OTR) drivers who are traditionally unfamiliar with port processes. The partnership helped to stabilize pricing, deliver reliable service and improve driver interactions at ports.

After analyzing the client's data and assessing its needs, Pyle determined that a shuttle/final-mile fleet based in Pennsylvania would provide the necessary service radius and resources required to meet the customer’s needs. This solution allowed for dual utilization of day cab tractors, eliminated 90% of the tolls associated with the Pennsylvania Turnpike and significantly reduced driver turnover.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from SDCE,” said Frank Granieri, COO at A. Duie Pyle at A. Duie Pyle. “We strive to provide innovative and effective solutions to our customers' supply chain challenges, and this award validates our commitment to delivering exceptional service. Our team is dedicated to continuously improving our operations and leveraging advanced technologies to drive efficiency and cost savings for our customers. We thank SDCE for this honor and look forward to continuing to lead the way in supply chain excellence.”

The winning projects serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to improve their operations and show how providers help their customers achieve excellent results. Recipients were evaluated based on the scope of the project, creative application of technologies, solutions and services used and the extent of the business results and impact.

As a leading transportation and distribution provider, Pyle offers a complete range of integrated supply chain solutions through its LTL, dedicated, brokerage and warehousing and distribution services. With an extensive network of assets, advanced shipment tracking capabilities, modern fleet and dedication to safety and customer service, Pyle consistently provides exceptional service that exceeds customer expectations.

