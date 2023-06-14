Fresco Announces Three Strategic Hires to Further Accelerate Growth

Smart kitchen platform developer strengthens leadership team to expand partnerships with the world's leading appliance brands

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresco , the leading smart kitchen platform for the world’s appliance brands, today announced the appointment of three seasoned leaders to continue driving the company’s commercial growth: Len Emmick, Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships; Lisa Ashcraft, Vice President of Customer Success; and John Ambrose, Vice President of B2B Marketing. With their extensive knowledge and track record of success, Fresco’s newest leaders will oversee sales, customer success, and marketing to further scale Fresco’s market reach and strengthen relationships with both new and existing partners.



Len Emmick, Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships:

Len brings more than 20 years of experience working for early to mid-stage software companies in emerging technology markets. With a broad background in mobile applications, advanced analytics, big data, open source tools and artificial intelligence, Len has delivered results in senior executive roles across technology organizations such as OverOps, Pentaho, and Maana. Along with his comprehensive understanding of emerging technology, Len’s ability to drive revenue growth will allow him to execute against Fresco’s larger goals and accelerate the evolution of the smart kitchen through appliance partnerships.

Lisa Ashcraft, Vice President of Customer Success:

As a transformational leader, Lisa oversees Fresco’s customer success providing expertise in understanding how to leverage technology to drive change across companies and its employees. For over 15 years, she has successfully delivered high impact results working across a variety of companies including Fortune 500 firms such as Cisco Systems, in addition to Fortune top 100 companies like Dropbox, and Series A, B & C startups. Her leadership is pivotal to further Fresco’s mission to make perfect cooking simple for home cooks as she will work closely with appliance partners to enhance the customer experience.

John Ambrose, Esq, Vice President of B2B Marketing:

Leading Fresco’s marketing strategy, John is an experienced leader with over 15 years growing international companies through strategic campaigns, thought leadership and sales enablement. His previous experience includes launching and scaling five companies and 18 products in 12 different countries. John has delivered results that have generated substantial leads and revenue for multiple companies across a variety of industries including food technology, healthcare, and sustainability. John has already proven to be a vital member of the team, providing fresh eyes and the ability to sharply execute against the company’s efforts to acquire new partners.

“We’re proud to officially welcome Len, Lisa, and John to Fresco’s leadership team,” said Ben Harris, CEO and co-founder at Fresco. “Their unique set of capabilities and proven experience will be invaluable in accelerating our partnership strategy forward. Strengthening relationships with appliance manufacturers is an essential part of our vision to improve the home cooking experience for millions around the world. In bringing these seasoned leaders on board with their shared love of transformative technology and cooking, we are confident in our ability to deliver unparalleled value to our partners and make it easier than ever for home cooks to create delicious results.”

If you’re interested in joining Fresco’s multifaceted team and learning more about what positions are available, please visit our careers page: https://frescocooks.com/careers

About Fresco

Fresco, the all-in-one kitchen platform, combines the key ingredients to unlock the value of connected appliances for home cooks and manufacturers. From IoT appliance control and app development to smart recipes, and engagement tools, Fresco’s KitchenOS makes cooking effortless and rewarding for home cooks while empowering manufacturers to connect with and serve personalized solutions to their consumers. Partnering with Bosch, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Instant Brands, Kenwood, LG Electronics, Panasonic, and Thermomix, Fresco’s neutral, cross-brand platform provides a smart cooking assistant to over three million home cooks worldwide. Founded in 2012, Fresco operates globally and has offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Zaragoza, Spain. To learn more, visit; frescocooks.com

