Alliance Memory Appoints Tanya Frew as Business Development Manager, Europe

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced the appointment of Tanya Frew as the company’s business development manager for Europe. In her new role, she is responsible for expanding Alliance Memory’s business in the region, while assisting managing director Sue Macedo in day-to-day sales support for its growing customer base.



Mrs. Frew comes to Alliance Memory from Micron Europe, where she served in a number of capacities over the last nine years. She joined the company as an order management specialist before being promoted to a combined role of inside sales representative, customer sales operations. Mrs. Frew concluded her tenure with Micron Europe as a sales operations analyst. In addition to establishing a successful excess inventory sales and quote process that was rolled out to other regions, she was recognized with multiple Culture Champion Awards and Spot Awards for beating revenue targets and identifying and improving gaps in the company’s processes. She holds a degree from the University of Foreign Languages in Horlivka, Ukraine.

“Through her work with Micron, Tanya not only gained invaluable knowledge of the semiconductor industry, but she also established key relationships with distributors and customers throughout Europe, which will be essential in helping us expand our footprint in the region,” said Ms. Macedo. “Combined with her record of providing exceptional customer support, she is a perfect fit for this dual role, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the Alliance Memory team.”

“Alliance Memory has long had a reputation for providing legacy devices that prevent costly redesigns for its customers. But its growth trajectory over the last few years — marked by the introduction of a diverse range of products — has been remarkable,” said Mrs. Frew. “I’m excited for the opportunity to contribute to the company’s continued success and look forward to leveraging the knowledge and experience I gained with Micron to support the company’s existing customers and expansion efforts in Europe and beyond.”

Mrs. Frew is located in the UK and can be reached at Tanya@alliancememory.com.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

