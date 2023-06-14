CAI Named on North America’s Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces List 2023

Technology services firm honored for its people-first workplace culture

/EIN News/ -- ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global technology services firm, today announced it was named on the Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces list in North America out of over 300 participating employers. Powered by the Inspiring Workplaces Group, the awards recognize the top forward-thinking and people-first organizations.



Recipients were selected and ranked by a panel of expert judges based on six fundamental categories essential in creating an inspiring workplace: culture and purpose, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion, communication and employee experience. Among CAI’s offerings, it was judged based on its benefits, communication channels and open forums, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, internship program, self-identification campaigns and many others. This list recognized companies of all sizes and industries including start-ups, enterprises, non-profits and government entities.

“We build a connective culture where everyone is celebrated and encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work,” said Tammy Harper, chief human resources officer at CAI. “By focusing on our employees’ wellbeing and providing them with the resources and platforms to achieve career success, we reach new heights together. Our award-winning culture is a byproduct of our people living our core values and embodying excellence.”

“Congratulations to The Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces throughout North America,” said Matt Manners, CEO and Founder of Inspiring Workplaces. “The calibre of submissions this year has seen the bar raised considerably. The strongest that we have ever seen. This shows that business leaders really are putting their people first and reaping the rewards this deserves. It also shows that positive, meaningful change is being delivered throughout the world of work.”

This achievement marks CAI’s sixth employer award within the past 12 months having been honored by Newsweek, Top Workplaces and Disability:IN to name a few.

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 8,500 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

