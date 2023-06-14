Likelike Highway resurfacing work to resume Tuesday, June 13

Main, News Posted on Jun 13, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the resumed work on Likelike Highway as part of the Likelike Highway Resurfacing project. This will include a full closure of the Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction, between the H-3 Freeway and Valley View Drive, to pave the final lift of the travel lanes.

Work begins on Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, June 14. Honolulu-bound traffic will be detoured through the H-3 Freeway during work hours.

Nightly closures of the Likelike Highway will resume through the rest of the week. Work will continue in the following weeks from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday night through Friday morning. The anticipated completion of this project is September 2023.

Crews were recently transferred to work on the widening of runway 8L at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport where work was completed earlier than expected.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Please note all work is weather-permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

###