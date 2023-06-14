With a CAGR of 9.2%, Optically Clear Adhesive Market Size Worth USD 3.16 Billion in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising focus on improving contrast ratio and optical clarity of screens and increasing demand for liquid optically clear adhesives

Market Size – USD 1.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.2%, Market Trends – Rising trend of digital signage for advertising ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global optically clear adhesive market size reached USD 1.58 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Liquid Optically Clear Adhesives (LOCA) and rising need for improving contrast ratio and optical clarity of screens and panels of various products are some key factors driving global optically clear adhesive market revenue growth. Trend of digital signages for advertising is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.

The most widely used type of bonded adhesive is liquid optically clear adhesive, which is utilized in bonding of a wide range of components such as touchscreens, touch panels, and lens owing to effective bonding capabilities. Liquid optically clear adhesives have high adhesion on plastics and substrates, making these ideal for smartphone and automotive displays, as well as other capacitive touch screens.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies included in the global market report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Dow Silicones Corporation, tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Vampire Optical Coatings, Inc., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Cyberbond L.L.C.

Highlights from the Report

Acrylic segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising demand for acrylic resin-based optically clear adhesives, which are now the most widely used adhesives in the market due to their superior cohesion and adhesion characteristics, making products suitable for pressure-sensitive applications.

Glass segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to growing demand among consumer electronics businesses since it is utilized as transparent adhesive for smartphones, computers, tablet devices, LED, televisions, and

Consumer electronics segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Rising consumer electronics product sales around the world are expected to fuel revenue growth of this segment.

The report studies the historical data of the Optically Clear Adhesive Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global optically clear adhesive market on the basis of resin type, device structure, substrate, application, end-use, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyvinyl Acetate

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Silicone

Others

Device Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Edge-Curved

Flat

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Glass

Metal

Poly Carbonate

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Glass

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mobile Phones

Monitors & Laptop

Tablets

Automotive

Television

Wearable Devices

Outdoor Signage

Electronic Blackboards

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Optically Clear Adhesive market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the Optically Clear Adhesive market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

