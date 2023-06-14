Global Thrombosis and Hemostasis Biomarkers Market Size
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Thrombosis and Hemostasis Biomarkers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.
The market's expansion can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as pancreatic cancer, the rapidly growing aging population, the growing demand for personalized treatments, and advancements in technology. Additionally, the market has also benefited from the positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Thrombosis and Hemostasis Biomarkers Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the product outlook, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market from 2023 to 2028.
- As per the application outlook, the deep vein thrombosis segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market from 2023 to 2028.
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market.
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028].
- bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biomedica Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott, HORIBA Ltd., Werfen, Quidel Corporation, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others are some of the key players in the global thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Analyzers
- Reagents & Consumables
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Deep Vein Thrombosis
- Pulmonary Embolism
- Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Diagnostic Centres
Test Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Clinical Laboratory Rests
- Point-of-Care Tests
Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- PT
- Fibrinogen
- D-Dimer
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
