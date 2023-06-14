Submit Release
Global Thrombosis and Hemostasis Biomarkers Market Size

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Thrombosis and Hemostasis Biomarkers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.

The market's expansion can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as pancreatic cancer, the rapidly growing aging population, the growing demand for personalized treatments, and advancements in technology. Additionally, the market has also benefited from the positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Thrombosis and Hemostasis Biomarkers Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the product outlook, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market from 2023 to 2028.
  • As per the application outlook, the deep vein thrombosis segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market from 2023 to 2028.
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market.
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028].
  • bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biomedica Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott, HORIBA Ltd., Werfen, Quidel Corporation, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others are some of the key players in the global thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Analyzers
  • Reagents & Consumables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Deep Vein Thrombosis
  • Pulmonary Embolism
  • Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Diagnostic Centres

Test Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Clinical Laboratory Rests
  • Point-of-Care Tests

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • PT
  • Fibrinogen
  • D-Dimer

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


