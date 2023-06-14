Palisade Bio Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

/EIN News/ -- Live webcast fireside chat on Thursday, June 22nd at 11:30 AM ET



Carlsbad, CA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio (Nasdaq: PALI), a biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced that J.D. Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio will present at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier. The Company utilizes over three decades of research and established science that links the role of intestinal barrier biology with human disease to advance novel therapeutics that target and improve the integrity of the intestinal barrier.

The Company’s lead program, LB1148, is a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor that acts to neutralize digestive enzymes, potentially reducing intestinal damage. In prior clinical studies, LB1148 has demonstrated positive results in reducing the incidence and severity of post-surgical abdominal adhesions and potentially reducing the time to return of postoperative bowel function. LB1148’s current U.S. Phase 2 study is evaluating its effectiveness in reducing intra-abdominal adhesions, accelerating return of gastrointestinal function, and the prevention of post-operative ileus in subjects undergoing elective bowel resection (PROFILE).

The Company believes that addressing the disruption of the intestinal barrier can fundamentally change the way diseases are treated and establish new standards of patient care. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

