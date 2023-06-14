Submit Release
AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

Live webcast fireside chat on Wednesday, June 21st at 12:00 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- OCALA, Fla., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced that Thomas K Equels, M.S., J.D., Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President of AIM ImmunoTech, will present at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

The exponential growth in knowledge and expertise in science and medicine continues to drive opportunities in the healthcare space. These include multiple therapeutic categories and emerging technologies, which presenting companies at this year’s Maxim Healthcare Conference are focused on, and for many, that includes key data-driven events in 2023. Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology and medical device companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. Maxim will also be hosting several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

