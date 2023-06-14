Laboratory Gas Generators Market is Expected to Reach $686 million | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The laboratory gas generators industry is expected to witness significant growth and innovation in the near future. As laboratories increasingly move towards sustainable and cost-effective solutions, the demand for on-site gas generation systems is on the rise. These generators eliminate the need for traditional gas cylinders, providing a safe, reliable, and continuous supply of high-purity gases required for various laboratory applications. Advancements in gas generation technologies, such as membrane separation, pressure swing adsorption, and electrolysis, will enhance the efficiency and performance of laboratory gas generators. Additionally, the integration of smart features and automation capabilities will enable seamless control, monitoring, and remote operation of these systems. The industry will also witness the development of specialized gas generators tailored to meet the specific needs of different laboratory disciplines, including chromatography, mass spectrometry, and sample preparation. With an increasing focus on sustainability and environmental impact reduction, laboratory gas generators offer a greener alternative by minimizing the carbon footprint associated with gas transportation and cylinder disposal. Overall, the laboratory gas generators industry is set to revolutionize gas supply in laboratories, providing cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and efficient solutions to meet the evolving demands of scientific research and analysis.

Laboratory Gas Generators market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $353 million in 2021 and is poised to reach $686 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the laboratory gas generators market is driven by the growing importance of analytical techniques in drug and food approval processes, rising food safety concerns, increasing adoption of laboratory gas generators owing to their various advantages over conventional gas cylinders, growing demand for hydrogen gas as an alternative to helium, and the increasing R&D spending in target industries. On the other hand, reluctance shown by lab users in terms of replacing conventional gas supply methods with modern laboratory gas generators and the availability of refurbished products are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of this market.

Laboratory Gas Generators Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $353 million Estimated Value by 2026 $686 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By type, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and RoE), APAC (China, Japan and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Opportunities in the life sciences industry Key Market Drivers Increasing R&D spending in target industries

Laboratory Gas Generators market major players covered in the report, such as:

Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)

PeakGas (UK)

Linde plc (Ireland)

Nel ASA (Norway)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

VICI DBS (US)

Angstrom Advanced Inc. (US)

Dürr Group (Germany)

ErreDue spa (Italy)

F-DGSi (France)

LabTech S.r.l. (Italy)

CLAIND S.r.l. (Italy)

On Site Gas Systems, Inc. (US)

WIRAC Automation Ltd. (UK)

Isolcell S.p.A.(Italy)

PCI Analytics Private Limited (India)

INMATEC GaseTechnologie GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Oxymat A/S (Denmark)

Nitrogenium Innovations & Filteration India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Analab Scientific Instruments Private Limited (India)

LNI Swissgas Srl (Italy)

Asynt Ltd. (UK)

Apex Gasgen (Scotland)

Leman Instruments (France)

Laboratory Gas Africa (South Africa)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the laboratory gas generators market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Type

Nitrogen Gas Generators

Hydrogen Gas Generators

Zero Air Generators

Purge Gas Generators

TOC Gas Generators

Other Gas Generators

By Application

Gas Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Gas Analyzers

Other Applications

By End User

Life Science Industry

Chemical & Petrochemical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Other End Users

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific China Japan RoAPAC

Rest of the World

The key stakeholders in the Laboratory Gas Generators market include:

Manufacturers: Companies that design, develop, and produce laboratory gas generators are key stakeholders in the market. These manufacturers offer a range of gas generation systems, catering to the specific requirements of different laboratory applications. They play a crucial role in driving innovation, improving efficiency, and ensuring product quality and reliability.

Research Laboratories: Research laboratories, both in academic institutions and private organizations, are major stakeholders in the laboratory gas generators market. These laboratories rely on gas generators to supply high-purity gases for a wide range of applications, including chromatography, mass spectrometry, sample preparation, and more. They require reliable and continuous gas supply for their experiments and analysis.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies utilize laboratory gas generators extensively in their research and development activities. These organizations often have dedicated laboratories for drug discovery, formulation, and quality control, where gas generators are essential for processes such as gas chromatography, liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry.

Healthcare Institutions: Hospitals, clinics, and medical research facilities are also important stakeholders in the laboratory gas generators market. These institutions require gases for various diagnostic and therapeutic applications, including anesthesia delivery, patient monitoring, and laboratory testing. Gas generators offer a convenient and cost-effective solution for meeting their gas supply needs.

Environmental Testing Labs: Environmental testing laboratories play a critical role in assessing and monitoring environmental pollution and quality. They utilize laboratory gas generators to supply gases for analyzing air, water, and soil samples. These generators ensure accurate and reliable results in environmental testing and compliance monitoring.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities, such as environmental agencies and health departments, are stakeholders in the laboratory gas generators market. They set guidelines and standards for gas purity, safety, and environmental impact. These regulations influence the design, manufacturing, and use of laboratory gas generators, ensuring compliance and promoting safety in laboratory operations.

Distributors and Suppliers: Distributors and suppliers of laboratory equipment and consumables play a significant role in the laboratory gas generators market. They act as intermediaries between manufacturers and end-users, facilitating the distribution, installation, and maintenance of gas generators. These stakeholders contribute to market reach, customer support, and after-sales services.

Service and Maintenance Providers: Service and maintenance providers offer installation, calibration, repair, and maintenance services for laboratory gas generators. They play a vital role in ensuring the optimal performance, reliability, and longevity of the gas generation systems. These providers contribute to customer satisfaction and the efficient operation of laboratory gas generators.

Overall, the laboratory gas generators market involves a diverse range of stakeholders, including manufacturers, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, healthcare institutions, environmental testing labs, regulatory authorities, distributors and suppliers, and service and maintenance providers. Collaboration and synergy among these stakeholders are crucial for driving innovation, meeting customer needs, and advancing the laboratory gas generator industry.

Laboratory Gas Generators Market Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Recent Developments:

In 2020, PeakGas launched various laboratory gas generators such as Genius XE SCI 2, MS Bench (G) SCI 2, MS Bench SCI 2, and i-Flow O2 oxygen gas generator.

In 2019, Laboratory Supplies Ltd. (Ireland), a supplier of scientific, industrial, and laboratory apparatus, joined the distributor network of the Asynt Ltd.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Laboratory gas generators market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, opportunities, and challenges.

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company information: Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to 5)

Geographic Analysis: Further breakdown of the laboratory gas generators market into specific countries/regions in the Rest of the World, Rest of APAC, and Rest of Europe.

