Supply Chain Control Tower Market Size Worth USD 11.54 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.9%

Market Trends – Increasing demand for supply chain control towers for supply chain team collaboration

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Supply Chain Control Tower market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities of Supply Chain Control Tower market. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration of Supply Chain Control Tower market.

The global supply chain control tower market size reached USD 3.60 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Supply Chain Control Tower market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Supply Chain Control Tower market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Supply Chain Control Tower market

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The analytical segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. An analytical supply chain control tower can deliver useful insights using real-time analytics, and this can assist in the management and monitoring of decisions and execution across functions and enterprises in order to optimize the overall network. Increasing volume of data across supply chains and rising need for a uniform cost-saving solution are expected to increase demand for analytical supply chain control tower solutions.

The supply assurance segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to projected increase in demand for supply chain control tower to aid in ensuring supply availability, on-time delivery of supply, quality of products, quality of service provided by supplier, and supplier continuity.

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global supply chain control tower market over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players, including Infor, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kinaxis, Inc., and o9 Solutions, Inc., among others, in countries of the region.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

SAP SE, Infor, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kinaxis, Inc., o9 Solutions, Inc., Publicis Sapient, Elixia Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., One Network Enterprises, Inc., and PandoCorp Private Limited

Market Segmentations of the Supply Chain Control Tower Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028.

Control Tower Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operational

Analytical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Inventory Management

End to End Supply Chain Management

Supply Assurance

Fulfillment & Order Data Integration

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Retail

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the Supply Chain Control Tower Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Supply Chain Control Tower Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

