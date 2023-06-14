Workshop: Exploring the Possibility of Carcass Feeding with Captured Wild Animals in Hokkaido, Japan. June 25, 2023
Wild meǽt Zoo, a zoo that has adopted carcass feeding using captive wild animals, to discuss the significance and results of this initiative.
Exploring the Possibility of Carcass Feeding with Captured Wild Animals in Hokkaido, Japan
Organizers (co-sponsors):
Maruyama Zoo, City of Sapporo; Hosoya Labo., College of Bioresource Sciences, Nihon University / Wild meǽt Zoo; Rakuo Gakuen University
Date and Time: Sunday, June 25, 2023 13:00~16:00
Venue: Science Museum Hall in Maruyama Zoo, City of Sapporo
※Carcass feeding for Amur tigers and hyenas will be held from 11:00~/11:30~.
・For the carcass feeding, please come directly to each animal's breeding area at the starting time.
Please refer to the Maruyama Zoo Guide Map to confirm the breading area of each animal.
https://www.city.sapporo.jp/zoo/b_f/documents/map.pdf
・No advance registration is required. Please come directly to the venue (zoo admission fee is required).
・Live online viewing is also available.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBash6sQRx12x_2El-sdP4Q
・The recording will be posted on the zoo's website at a later date.
◇Purpose of the workshop
In recent years, there has been a growing interest in the carcass feeding with captured wild animals as a new educational and awareness-raising program that links two issues, i.e. effective utilization of the carcass of wildlife captured in the wildlife management and the improvement of the state of animal welfare of wild animals kept in zoos.
Carcass feeding means a feeding of the carcass of large animals with fur, bones, etc. to animals kept in zoos, as a kind of feeding enrichment. In Japan, carcass feeding with captured wild animals was first introduced at the Omuta City Zoo in 2017, thereafter not a few zoos all over the country have been attempting to try this, and the Toyohashi Zoo and Botanical Garden in Aichi Prefecture has established a system to implement the carcass feeding regularly.Further research of its positive effects on the health and the behavior of wild animals kept in zoos has been conducted as the carcass feeding in zoos has been disseminated.
In Hokkaido, as the number of Yezo deer captured to prevent crop damages etc., has been drastically increasing, the effective utilization of the captured Yezo deer has become a serious challenge.
On the other hand, City of Sapporo has enacted Sapporo City Ordinance on Zoo in 2021, and in accordance with the ordinance, has started the carcasse feeding as a trial basis, to improve the status of feeding enrichment of animals kept in zoos. However, there has been no system to properly process the captured Yezo deer for the carcass feeding and to supply them to zoos in Hokkaido.
In this workshop, some members of the Wild meǽt Zoo, will present and share their insights based on their experiences of the carcass feeding in zoos. This workshop will also discuss the significance and the challenges of the carcass feeding of the captured wild animals kept in zoos, including Maruyama Zoo, in Hokkaido, from the multiple perspective.
◇ Programs
13:00~13:05 Greeting: Ms. Chikako Shibata (Director, Maruyama Zoo)
13:05~13:10 Explanation of the purpose of the session: Dr. Akiko Toi (Rakuno Gakuen University)
13:10~13:35 １．Professor Tadatsugu Hosoya (Department of Biological Resources Science, Nihon University / Wild meǽt Zoo)
“Carcass Feeding with Captured Wild Animals: An Effort to Link the Local Problems of Wild Animal Damages with Animal Welfare of Wild Animals kept in zoos.”
13:35~14:00 ２．Mr. Kazuyuki Ban (Toyohashi Zoo and Botanical Park/ Wild meǽt Zoo) “Results and challenges of carcass feeding with captured wild animals: From the perspective of a certain zoo”
Break 10 min.
14:10～14:30 ３．Mr. Kota Tsubomatsu (Veterinarian, Maruyama Zoo) “Efforts to improve the status of animal welfare of wild animals at Maruyama Zoo”
14:30～14:40 ４．Mr. Takeshi Sakamura (Hokkaido Wildlife Management Division)“Current Status and Challenges of the management of Yezo deer”
14:40~15:00 ５．Mr. Eiji Ishizaki (CEO, Hokkaido Shokubiraku Co., Ltd.)
“Possibilities and challenges of the carcass feeding from the perspective of the local processor of Yezo deer in Hokkaido”
Break 10 min.
15:10~15:25 Commentator: Mr. Ryota Kiriishi (Solutions Department, North Pacific Bank)
“Towards a Realization of Sustainable Management”
15:25~15:55 Panel Discussion and Q&A
Prof. Tadatsugu Hosoya/ Mr. Kazuyuki Ban / Mr. Takeshi Sakamura / Mr. Kota Tsuoamatsu / Mr. Eiji Ishizaki / Mr. Ryota Kiriishi / Mr. Masao Kosuga
15:55~16:00 Concluding Remarks: Mr. Masao Kosuga (Councelor, City of Sapporo, Environment Bureau)
※This workshop is subsidized by the Hokkaido Shinbun Wildlife Fund in 2023 and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (2023).
Akiko Toi
Rakuno Gakuen University
