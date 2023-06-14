Wearable Devices Announces Asia Pacific Technology Showcase to Expand Partnerships for its Wearable Sensing Technology

/EIN News/ -- YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (“Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, is excited to announce its upcoming Technology Showcase in the Asia Pacific region. The showcase aims to expand Wearable Devices' cutting-edge wearable gesture sensing technology among leading producers in Japan, Taiwan and China.

By targeting these thriving sectors, Wearable Devices intends to foster partnerships by encouraging companies and enterprises to integrate their products with Wearable Devices’ Mudra technology and enable their customers a unique user experience.

The technology showcasing is scheduled with interested parties, industry players, and potential business partners from different leading sectors. Wearable Devices’ objective is to build strategic alliances to expand the adoption of its wearable sensing technology and drive innovation in these dynamic industries.

Wearable Devices is renowned for its flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, which seamlessly integrates AI-based technology and advanced algorithms into a stylish wristband. The Mudra Band utilizes proprietary sensors to detect subtle finger and wrist movements, enabling users to interact with connected devices without physical touch. With this breakthrough technology, Wearable Devices aims to revolutionize the way individuals engage with technology in their daily lives.

In addition to the Mudra Band, Wearable Devices offers its Mudra technology as a B2B solution that employs the same revolutionary technology and functionalities as its consumer counterpart.

The Asia Pacific Technology Showcase will serve as a platform for Wearable Devices to exhibit its wearable sensing technology and highlight its numerous benefits and potential applications in sectors that are at the forefront of technological advancements.

“We are thrilled to bring our innovative wearable sensing technology to the Asia Pacific region through our Technology Showcase,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “By targeting sectors that are currently experiencing high innovation, we aim to collaborate with companies at the forefront of technological advancements. Our goal is to empower these sectors with our AI-based neural input interface technology, revolutionizing the way people interact with technology in a wide range of areas and needs like healthcare, gaming, automotive, smart home, and other exciting industries.”

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company”) is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the extended reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS”. For more information, please visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/.

Contact Wearable Devices: https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/contact

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss potential strategic alliances or collaboration and the potential benefits and applications of our technology and the ability of our technology to revolutionize the way individuals engage with technology. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our use of proceeds from the offering; the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 22, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

wearabledevices@imsinvestorrelations.com

