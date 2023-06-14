Aluminium Bags and Pouches Market Size is Expanding at 6.2% CAGR to Reach US$ 23.57 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR

Demand for aluminium bags and pouches in the United States is expected to reach US$ 6.43 billion by the end of 2033. The market in the United States is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global aluminium bags and pouches market was worth US$12.91 billion in 2023, and it is anticipated to grow to US$23.57 billion by the end of 2033, at a 6.2% CAGR.



Due to rising demand for practical and environmentally friendly packaging options, the market is anticipated to expand in the next years. Aluminium bags and pouches are used to increase product shelf life, decrease food waste, and lessen the environmental effect of packaging.

Food, medicine, and other things that need to be protected against moisture, air, and light are frequently packaged in aluminium bags and pouches.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth



Aluminium bags and pouches offer excellent barrier properties and are lightweight, making them an ideal choice for packaging various products. The growing preference for convenient and easy-to-use packaging solutions is driving the demand for Aluminium bags and pouches.



United States occupied a majority share of the global packaging industry and the market has been growing steadily in recent years due to increasing demand for packaged food and beverages.





With the busy lifestyle and growing preference for on-the-go consumption, there is an increasing demand for portable and convenient packaging for food and beverages. Aluminium bags and pouches provide excellent protection against light, moisture, and oxygen, making them suitable for packaging snacks, ready-to-eat meals, beverages, and other on-the-go products.





There is a growing awareness about the environmental impact of packaging materials, leading to a shift towards more sustainable alternatives. Aluminium bags and pouches are recyclable and offer good recyclability rates, making them a more environmentally friendly option compared to other packaging materials.



Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry



Increasing awareness about environmental issues and a growing preference for sustainable products are expected to shape the future of the Aluminium bags and pouches market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of packaging materials and are seeking eco-friendly options. The demand for Aluminium bags and pouches, which are recyclable and have good recyclability rates, is likely to increase as sustainability becomes a crucial factor in consumer purchasing decisions.





Ongoing advancements in packaging technology will have a significant impact on the Aluminium bags and pouches market. Innovations in materials, such as the development of high-performance laminates, improved barrier properties, and enhanced printing capabilities, will drive the adoption of Aluminium bags and pouches. These advancements will enable manufacturers to offer more customized and value-added packaging solutions, catering to the evolving needs of various industries.





The busy lifestyle of consumers and the growing demand for convenience will continue to drive the need for on-the-go packaging solutions. Aluminium bags and pouches, with their lightweight and portable nature, are well-suited for this trend. The market is expected to witness increased demand for Aluminium bags and pouches in sectors such as food and beverages, snacks, and personal care products, where convenience and ease of use are paramount.



Challenges hindering the market growth

The market for Aluminium bags and pouches in North America is highly competitive, with numerous players offering similar products. This intense competition can make it challenging for companies to differentiate themselves and gain a significant market share. Competing on factors such as price, quality, innovation, and customer service becomes crucial to sustain growth.





Aluminium, as a key raw material for manufacturing Aluminium bags and pouches, is subject to price fluctuations in the global market. Variations in raw material costs can affect the overall production costs for manufacturers, potentially impacting pricing strategies and profitability.



Strategies for manufacturers/suppliers to scale in the market



The market is highly fragmented with several domestic and international players operating in the market. Key companies should adopt the following strategies:



Product diversification: Manufacturers can expand their product portfolio by diversifying their range of Aluminium bags and pouches. This involves developing new sizes, shapes, and designs to cater to a broader range of customer needs. By offering a diverse product range, manufacturers can attract a larger customer base and tap into new market segments.

For instance, In October 2022, Constantia Flexibles, a well-known producer of flexible packaging invested more than US$ 89.68 Mn in the installation of equipment for enhancing production.



Technological innovation: Investing in research and development to drive technological innovation is crucial for scaling the Aluminium bags and pouches market. Manufacturers can focus on developing new materials, improving barrier properties, enhancing printing capabilities, and incorporating innovative features such as resealable closures or easy-open mechanisms. Technological advancements can provide a competitive edge and attract customers looking for cutting-edge packaging solutions.



Key Companies Profiled

Amcor Limited

Novelis

Constantia Flexibles

Mondi Group plc

Bemis Co.

Pactiv LLC

Symetal

Ampco

JW Aluminium

Ardagh Group

Key Segments of Aluminium Bags and Pouches Industry Research

By Material Thickness: 0.007 to 0.09 0.09 to 0.2 0.2 to 0.4

By Printing: Printed Aluminium Bags & Pouches Non-printed Aluminium Bags & Pouches

By Application: Food & Beverage Packaging Personal Care & Cosmetic Packaging Pharmaceutical Packaging

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





Key Questions Covered in the Aluminium Bags and Pouches Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Aluminium Bags and Pouches sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Aluminium Bags and Pouches demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Aluminium Bags and Pouches Market during the forecast period?



