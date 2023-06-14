Tritium, GiddyUp Join Forces to Launch Sacramento Fast Charging Hub

Partnership establishes one of California’s largest universal fast charging sites

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that 10 of the company’s chargers have been installed at Sacramento’s Power Inn light rail station, creating one of the largest universal fast charging hubs in California. Sacramento-based GiddyUp Power EV Charging has financed the purchase and installation of the hub, which was established in partnership with Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD).

“California has long been leading the e-mobility transition, and we’re pleased to enable access to reliable fast charging for drivers in Sacramento, the center for California’s policy development,” said Tritium President of the Americas Mike Calise. “Public-private partnerships like this one are instrumental to building the infrastructure needed to meet community needs and accelerate EV adoption. We’re grateful to GiddyUp, the City of Sacramento, and the State of California for their collaboration in this effort.”

State and local officials as well as project partners and community members will attend a ribbon cutting today, with remarks from California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Rancho Cordova Mayor and SacRT Board Member Linda Budge, and SMUD Board President Heidi Sanborn, among others.

The charging site features 10 of Tritium’s 175kW RT175-S chargers to provide fast EV charging across 20 parking spaces.

“We are thrilled to launch this groundbreaking Sacramento community charging site, addressing the crucial need for equitable access to high-speed charging for both fleets and everyday drivers,” said Chris Jerome, Chairman and CEO of GiddyUp. “Tritium's unwavering support and provision of an exceptionally powerful solution, coupled with their unparalleled customer service, have been instrumental in bringing this transformative project to life. With this collaborative effort, we are driving Sacramento towards a future where electric vehicles can be charged rapidly and conveniently, making significant strides towards a cleaner, greener, and more inclusive transportation ecosystem.”

The charging hub will serve everyday drivers and commercial fleets alike, with several spots designed to accommodate large fleet vehicles, like buses and semi-trucks. SMUD estimates that by 2040, there will be nearly one million electric vehicles in the greater Sacramento region.

