Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Financial Highlights
    • Gross Profit for the third fiscal quarter increased $10.4 million, or 4%, compared to the prior year period.
    • Margin per gallon for the third fiscal quarter increased $0.13, or 12%, compared to the prior year period.
    • Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. increased $4.8 million, or 7%, compared to the prior year period.
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8.5 million, or 7%, compared to the prior year period.
  • Company Highlights
    • Ferrellgas was named as one of the “Most Trustworthy Companies in America” by Newsweek magazine.
    • The Company welcomed Apollo Propane, Inc. located in Moraine, Ohio, as its newest acquisition to the Ferrellgas Family during the third fiscal quarter.
    • 198 employees received Ferrellgas Flame Awards in the areas of Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, and Leadership. Additionally, Blue Rhino recognized three Golden Rhino Award recipients in the third fiscal quarter.   

/EIN News/ -- LIBERTY, Mo., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023.

“We were honored that our Company was named by Newsweek as one of the ‘Most Trustworthy Companies in America’ based on the results of an independent survey,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “As the only national propane company on the list, we take pride in our over 84-year history of serving our customers, who know they can trust that their needs for clean, affordable energy will be taken care of by our 4,000-plus employee-owners.”

Third quarter fiscal results continued this positive trend. Gross profit increased $10.4 million, or 4%, for the third fiscal quarter. Revenues decreased $60.2 million for the third fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. Gallons sold decreased 7%, or 17.8 million gallons, compared to the prior year third fiscal quarter as near-record warmer weather reduced customer demand. However, cost of sales was favorable with a decrease of $70.6 million, or 19%, for the third fiscal quarter. Margin per gallon increased $0.13, or 12%, compared to the prior year period. Ferrellgas has achieved positive results in contract negotiations with both suppliers and customers as it continues to leverage asset utilization management practices.

Operating income per gallon increased $0.04, or 11%, compared to the prior year period. Operating income for the third fiscal quarter increased $4.6 million, or 5%, compared to the prior year period. A focus on cost containment and strategic initiatives on right-timed delivery contributed to these favorable results, which were partially offset by higher fleet charges related to cost of diesel, maintenance and repairs.

The Company reported net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $72.4 million and $67.6 million, for the third fiscal quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased by $8.5 million, or 7%, to $125.6 million in the third fiscal quarter 2023 compared to $117.1 million in the prior year period. The change was primarily due to the $4.6 million increase in operating income, noted above, and a favorable EBITDA adjustment for $3.6 million in legal fees related to non-core businesses.

As previously announced, on April 7, 2023, the Company made a cash distribution in the aggregate amount of approximately $49.9 million to holders of record of the Class B Units as of March 23, 2023. The aggregate distribution of approximately $150.0 milion paid to date was made possible by the Company’s continued strong performance.

Several factors were key in driving the Company’s positive quarterly results. New mobile technology consisting of handheld devices for drivers to capture information and other tank monitoring notifications enable Ferrellgas, as a national logistics company, to deliver propane efficiently and in a timely manner. More importantly, the leadership and experience of the Company’s employee-owners enable it to provide for its customers both on a routine basis and during critical events. Using its nationwide footprint, the Company ships on all major supply avenues – truck, rail, sea – and has relationships with more than 100 carriers.

We also had almost 200 third quarter nominations for Ferrellgas Flame awards during the quarter. This employee recognition program is yet another way Ferrellgas shows appreciation to its most valuable resource, its employee-owners. In addition to performance recognition, Ferrellgas believes in education and continuous improvement. The Golden Rhino Award program recognizes a Blue Rhino employee or group each quarter from production, operations and corporate for their accomplishments. The International Rhino Foundation (“IRF”) joined a Company call to further its partnership and educate employee-owners on the benefits of rhinoceroses to the world’s ecosystems. Blue Rhino released limited edition propane tank sleeves in support of the IRF’s “Keep the Five Alive” event, which raises awareness about the need to save the five rhinoceros species remaining in the wild.

While the country has seen workers move around for other opportunities, most employee-owners are choosing to stay with Ferrellgas. Company-wide, retention has improved almost 13% through the 2023 fiscal year period. Front-line employee retention, which includes drivers, service technicians, material handlers, and production employees, among others, improved almost 12% through the 2023 fiscal year.

“I want to thank all our people in the field and corporate who work so hard to support our Blue Rhino tank exchange and Retail operations,” Ferrell added. “These drivers, billing specialists, technicians, customer service workers, and many more, all work together to meet our goals and serve our customers. I could not be prouder of all that they accomplish.”

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the Company will conduct a teleconference on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m5rtuq5d to discuss the results of operations for the third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023. The webcast of the teleconference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 2023. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com 

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

             
ASSETS      April 30, 2023   July 31, 2022
             
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,127 and $11,208 of restricted cash at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively)   $ 104,657     $ 158,737  
Accounts and notes receivable, net     199,042       150,395  
Inventories     97,813       115,187  
Price risk management asset     8,463       43,015  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     35,324       30,764  
Total current assets     445,299       498,098  
             
Property, plant and equipment, net     619,285       603,148  
Goodwill, net     257,006       257,099  
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $347,423 and $440,121 at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively)     108,806       97,638  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     60,244       72,888  
Other assets, net     64,713       79,244  
Total assets   $ 1,555,353     $ 1,608,115  
             
             
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)            
             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 49,791     $ 57,586  
Broker margin deposit liability     6,207       32,805  
Current portion of long-term debt     2,717       1,792  
Current operating lease liabilities     24,150       25,824  
Other current liabilities     159,054       185,805  
Total current liabilities     241,919       303,812  
             
Long-term debt     1,455,209       1,450,016  
Operating lease liabilities     36,941       47,231  
Other liabilities     32,076       43,518  
             
Contingencies and commitments            
             
Mezzanine equity:            
Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022)     651,349       651,349  
             
Equity (Deficit):            
Limited partner unitholders            
Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022)     (1,160,913 )     (1,229,823 )
Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022)     383,012       383,012  
General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022)     (70,119 )     (71,320 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (7,298 )     37,907  
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit     (855,318 )     (880,224 )
Noncontrolling interest     (6,823 )     (7,587 )
Total deficit     (862,141 )     (887,811 )
Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit   $ 1,555,353     $ 1,608,115  


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)

                                     
    Three months ended   Nine Months ended   Twelve months ended
    April 30,    April 30,    April 30, 
     2023      2022      2023      2022      2023      2022  
Revenues:                                    
Propane and other gas liquids sales   $ 559,047     $ 622,211     $ 1,596,777     $ 1,652,419     $ 1,962,237     $ 1,969,752  
Other     28,300       25,332       87,802       74,568       109,895       92,361  
Total revenues     587,347       647,543       1,684,579       1,726,987       2,072,132       2,062,113  
                                     
Cost of sales:                                    
Propane and other gas liquids sales     291,826       362,958       852,399       966,709       1,059,694       1,141,855  
Other     3,673       3,176       12,692       10,343       14,858       12,915  
                                     
Gross profit     291,848       281,409       819,488       749,935       997,580       907,343  
                                     
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other     147,477       147,293       434,572       392,418       562,757       509,336  
Operating expense - equipment lease expense     5,861       5,775       17,471       17,487       23,078       24,087  
Depreciation and amortization expense     23,753       23,067       69,453       65,306       94,044       86,768  
General and administrative expense     16,213       10,962       54,161       39,321       67,620       50,626  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     767       776       2,212       2,436       2,946       3,370  
Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals     958       1,299       2,928       (6,566 )     2,876       (6,973 )
                                     
Operating income     96,819       92,237       238,691       239,533       244,259       240,129  
                                     
Interest expense     (24,297 )     (23,965 )     (72,483 )     (74,499 )     (98,077 )     (99,105 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt                                   5,088  
Other income, net     852       99       1,865       4,406       2,292       4,483  
Reorganization expense - professional fees                                   (236 )
                                     
Earnings before income tax expense     73,374       68,371       168,073       169,440       148,474       150,359  
                                     
Income tax expense     367       248       888       825       1,044       960  
                                     
Net earnings     73,007       68,123       167,185       168,615       147,430       149,399  
                                     
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)     580       537       1,203       1,230       840       836  
                                     
Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.   $ 72,427     $ 67,586     $ 165,982     $ 167,385     $ 146,590     $ 148,563  
                                     
Class A unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss)   $ 6,115     $ 7,336     $ 16,608     $ 16,668     $ (18,828 )   $ (17,989 )
                                     
Net earnings (loss) per unitholders' interest                                    
Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per Class A Unit   $ 1.26     $ 1.51     $ 3.42     $ 3.43     $ (3.88 )   $ (3.70 )
Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted     4,858       4,858       4,858       4,858       4,858       4,858  
                                                 

Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

                                     
    Three months ended   Nine Months ended   Twelve months ended
    April 30,    April 30,    April 30, 
     2023      2022      2023      2022      2023      2022  
Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.   $ 72,427     $ 67,586     $ 165,982     $ 167,385     $ 146,590     $ 148,563  
Income tax expense     367       248       888       825       1,044       960  
Interest expense     24,297       23,965       72,483       74,499       98,077       99,105  
Depreciation and amortization expense     23,753       23,067       69,453       65,306       94,044       86,768  
EBITDA     120,844       114,866       308,806       308,015       339,755       335,396  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     767       776       2,212       2,436       2,946       3,370  
Loss (gain) loss on asset sales and disposal     958       1,299       2,928       (6,566 )     2,876       (6,973 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt                                   (5,088 )
Other income, net     (852 )     (99 )     (1,865 )     (4,406 )     (2,292 )     (4,483 )
Reorganization expense - professional fees                                   236  
Severance costs include $0, $51 and $82 in operating expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2023, respectively. Also includes $0, $593 and $594 in general and administrative expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2023, respectively.           49       644       546       676       546  
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses     3,295       (303 )     17,274       4,635       20,577       6,192  
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)     580       537       1,203       1,230       840       836  
Adjusted EBITDA (b)     125,592       117,125       331,202       305,890       365,378       330,032  
Net cash interest expense (c)     (21,426 )     (25,654 )     (64,297 )     (72,393 )     (91,270 )     (94,830 )
   Maintenance capital expenditures (d)     (5,208 )     (5,477 )     (15,415 )     (13,116 )     (19,318 )     (24,767 )
   Cash paid for income taxes     (217 )     (243 )     (713 )     (650 )     (1,081 )     (918 )
Proceeds from certain asset sales     591       642       2,079       3,368       2,824       4,249  
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e)     99,332       86,393       252,856       223,099       256,533       213,766  
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders     15,590       15,715       48,063       49,037       64,313       65,050  
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest     (1,986 )     (1,720 )     (5,056 )     (4,462 )     (5,130 )     (4,275 )
Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (f)     81,756       68,958       199,737       169,600       187,090       144,441  
Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (g)     49,998             49,998       49,998       99,996       49,998  
Distributable cash flow excess (h)   $ 31,758     $ 68,958     $ 149,739     $ 119,602     $ 87,094     $ 94,443  
                                     
Propane gallons sales                                    
Retail - Sales to End Users     182,937       198,783       514,995       529,884       609,427       625,817  
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers     51,015       52,943       155,829       158,955       203,390       210,010  
Total propane gallons sales     233,952       251,726       670,824       688,839       812,817       835,827  
                                     

(a) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.

(b) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals, gain on extinguishment of debt, other income, net, reorganization expense – professional fees, severance costs, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, and net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures.

Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(c) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net. This amount includes interest expense related to the terminated accounts receivable securitization facility.

(d) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.

(e) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(g) The Company did not pay any distributions to Class A Unitholders during any of the periods in fiscal 2023 or fiscal 2022.

(h) Distributable cash flow excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility or, previously, under our terminated accounts receivable securitization facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow excess a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.


