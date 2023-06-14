Frontline Education Releases Research Brief on Strategic Human Capital Management and the Role of Digital Solutions in Streamlining Administrative Processes

Data suggests that automation enables K-12 districts to focus on strategic vision

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pa., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced the release of its latest research brief Achieving a Holistic View of Employee Information: Digital Employee Forms and Workflows. The comprehensive study, developed by the Frontline Research & Learning Institute (Institute), explores the transformative power of digital solutions in streamlining administrative processes and enhancing efficiency while enabling a positive culture in K-12 educational institutions.

In an era marked by technological advancements and increasing reliance on digital tools, K-12 school leaders are recognizing the need to modernize their administrative workflows to balance both technical and strategic tasks. According to the Center for American Progress, the average district serves nearly 4,000 students but employs less than two HR management practitioners. The ratio results in HR practitioners spending a majority of their time on technical tasks, rather than strategic talent management tasks that aim to grow human capital such as developing training curricula, conducting training sessions, needs assessment, and strategic planning.

“In today’s evolving educational landscape, we want to support school leaders in navigating the complexities of human capital management with confidence and foresight,” said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. “Through this research brief, we offer school leaders a roadmap to assess their current practices, identify areas for improvement and implement evidence-based strategies to attract, develop and retain top talent while making informed decisions that drive sustainable organizational growth.”

The Institute’s research brief showcases the following key findings:

3,000 HR-related forms are completed per average school district per school year. This equates to 16 forms per day on average. However, the work doesn’t end at the completion of an HR form with many needing additional actions. Districts that utilize software to manage employee-related forms and information reduce technical tasks for HR practitioners. Nearly 21% of the more common form types like payroll and benefits were initiated and completed solely by the employees.

Educational leaders, administrators, and HR professionals are encouraged to explore this valuable resource and discover how digital solutions can revolutionize their administrative processes.

To read the full research brief, visit here. To learn more about tools that help school leaders with strategic human capital management, visit here.

####

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Natalie Kay Frontline Education 2158504643 nkay@frontlineed.com