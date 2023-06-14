Flash News: OKX Wallet Welcomes Bounce Finance to Cryptopedia, its Web3 Learn-to-Earn Platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 14, 2023.

OKX Wallet Welcomes Bounce Finance to Cryptopedia, its Web3 Learn-to-Earn Platform

OKX Wallet is proud to announce the addition of Bounce Finance, a decentralized platform for initial DEX offerings (IDOs) and auctions, to its Web3 learn-to-earn platform, Cryptopedia.

This integration gives OKX Wallet users access to detailed information about Bounce Finance and its upcoming projects, as well as participate in its IDOs directly from the OKX Wallet app. Users can access Bounce Finance by visiting the OKX App, go to 'Wallet,' then 'Discover,' and finally 'Cryptopedia: Learn to Earn'. From there, they can navigate to Cryptopedia's 'Season 1 zkSync Era' and find Bounce Finance. For further details, click here.

OKX Wallet recently launched Cryptopedia to help users identify potential Web3 projects and dApps, as well as lower the barrier to entry for Web3. The first issue of Cryptopedia, which remains ongoing, focuses on the zkSync Era theme. Users who participate and complete quests in the zkSync issue of Cryptopedia, via OKX Wallet, will have a chance to receive zkSync rewards. They will also have the opportunity to collect NFTs that are jointly designed by OKX Wallet and zkSync. All NFTs have different rarities which will determine the user's eligibility for future rewards. To learn more about Cryptopedia, click here.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



