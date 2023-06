Monopar to Participate in the Maxim Group’s Healthcare Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- WILMETTE, Ill., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients, today announced that Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a one-on-one fireside chat with Jason McCarthy, PhD, Senior Managing Director of Equity Research, at the Maxim Group’s Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday June 20, 2023 at 1:30pm ET.



Fireside Chat Details:

Date: June 20, 2023

Time: 1:30 pm ET

Location: Virtual Conference

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of camsirubicin (Phase 1b) for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a late-stage preclinical antibody for radiopharmaceutical use in advanced cancers; and MNPR-202, an early-stage camsirubicin analog for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

