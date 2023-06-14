Green Thumb to Open RISE Dispensary Las Vegas on Nellis, its 81st Retail Location in the Nation, on June 16th

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc . (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensary Las Vegas on Nellis, the Company’s 81st retail location in the nation, will open on June 16th. The new dispensary will hold a grand opening event on July 22nd, where profits from the day will be donated to Opportunity Village. The grand opening will be a part of the Green is Our Genre, RISE Grand Opening Tour, which will stop at every RISE Dispensary in Nevada and include music, exclusive promotions, and local food trucks. The first 50 guests in line will receive 50% off their purchase, accompanied by a swag bag.



RISE Las Vegas on Nellis is the first RISE Dispensary to open in North Las Vegas and features numerous points of sale and an elite retail experience. The store will offer an extensive product selection from the Green Thumb brand portfolio, including RYTHM premium flower and vapes, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Beboe socially-dosed edibles and vapes, Good Green flower and incredibles gummies and chocolates. With a wide selection of products available in Nevada, RISE Dispensaries offers something for everyone from the cannacurious to the seasoned consumer.

"We are excited to bring our RISE retail experience to consumers in Northern Las Vegas,” said Matt Navarro, Senior Vice President of Retail at Green Thumb. "RISE is committed to increasing access to well-being for people across the country, and this begins with making meaningful contributions to the communities in which we operate. We are honored to support Opportunity Village, a local organization that is positively impacting the lives of people with disabilities.”

Since 1954, Opportunity Village has been dedicated to helping people with disabilities find the very best version of themselves. Through workforce development, community employment, day services, inclusive housing, arts and social recreation, the organization empowers people with disabilities to find new friends, realize future career paths, seek independence and community integration, and unleash creative passions.

“Opportunity Village thrives with funding from the generous philanthropy of donors and community partners such as RISE,” said Stacy Ostrau, Vice President of Philanthropy at Opportunity Village. “Together, we are able to positively impact lives and continue to successfully empower, employ, and serve people with disabilities.”

In addition to RISE Dispensary Las Vegas on Nellis, the Company operates other retail locations across the state, including RISE stores in Reno, Carson City, Henderson, Spanish Springs and Las Vegas (formerly Essence Dispensaries) on South Durango, South Rainbow, and West Tropicana. Additionally, in 2021, Green Thumb partnered with COOKIES to open the brand’s first location in Nevada, COOKIES on the Strip.

RISE Dispensary Las Vegas on Nellis is located at 871 N. Nellis Blvd. Ste 7. Regular hours are Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Visit www.risecannabis.com for more information.

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 81 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at risecannabis.com .

For more information about Green Thumb Industries, visit www.gtigrows.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257