Wanted Suspect Apprehended in 2018 First Degree Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit have announced a wanted suspect has been apprehended in reference to 2018 First Degree Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in the Fourth District.

On Sunday, July 15, 2018, at approximately 3:15 am, the suspect knocked on the door of the female victim’s residence in the 5500 block of 8 th Street, Northwest. When the victim answered the door, the suspect brandished a knife and forced the victim to the ground outside of the residence. The suspect sexually assaulted the victim and then fled the scene. CCN: 18-115-988

On Friday, September 7, 2018, at approximately 11:53 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 100 block of Gallatin Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a knife and forced the victim into a wooded area. The suspect sexually assaulted the victim then fled the scene. CCN: 18-150-937

On Sunday, October 21, 2018, at approximately 6:45 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 700 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. The suspect sexually assaulted the victim in an alley then fled the scene. CCN: 18-178-479

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, members of the Louisville Metro Police Department, located and arrested 41-year-old Jose Angel, of Louisville, KY, in Louisville, KY. He will go through the extradition process. Upon return to the District of Columbia, he will be charged with the above offenses pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Louisville Metro Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for their assistance with this case.