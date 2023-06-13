Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,041 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 6900 Block of 4th Street, Northwest

 Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 12, 2023, in the 6900 Block of 4th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 11:27 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied then the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. Additionally, the vehicle and a BB gun were recovered.

 

On Monday, June 12, 2023, a 14-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun), Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a BB-Gun in Public Space. Additionally, a second 14-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

 

###

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 6900 Block of 4th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more