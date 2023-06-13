Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 6900 Block of 4th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 12, 2023, in the 6900 Block of 4th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:27 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied then the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. Additionally, the vehicle and a BB gun were recovered.

On Monday, June 12, 2023, a 14-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun), Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a BB-Gun in Public Space. Additionally, a second 14-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

###